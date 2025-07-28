 Japan Today
Newsletter Signup Register / Login
FILE PHOTO: Dalai Lama celebrates 90th birthday, in Dharamshala
FILE PHOTO: Tibetan spiritual leader, the 14th Dalai Lama, is served food on his 90th birthday celebration at the Tsuglagkhang, also known as the Dalai Lama Temple complex, in the northern town of Dharamshala, India, July 6, 2025. REUTERS/Anushree Fadnavis/File Photo Image: Reuters/Anushree Fadnavis
world

China opposes Czech president's visit to Dalai Lama

1 Comment
By Farah Master
HONG KONG

China said it "resolutely opposed" Czech President Petr Pavel's meeting in India with Tibetan spiritual leader the Dalai Lama, and urged the Czech side to "abide by its one-China political commitment" and maintain healthy and stable relations.

China's embassy in the Czech Republic posted the notice late on Sunday and said China firmly opposes any form of contact between officials of any country and the Dalai "clique".

Pavel met with the Dalai Lama on July 27, it said.

"China urges the Czech side to abide by its one-China political commitment, take immediate and effective measures to eliminate the bad influence," the statement said.

It added that the Czech side should stop sending "any wrong signals to 'Tibetan independence' separatist forces."

The Dalai Lama has been living in exile in India since 1959 following a failed uprising against Chinese rule in Tibet, and Indian foreign relations experts say his presence gives New Delhi leverage against China.

India is also home to about 70,000 Tibetans and a Tibetan government-in-exile.

© (c) Copyright Thomson Reuters 2025.

©2025 GPlusMedia Inc.

Introducing New Condominiums and Minpaku for Sale from Daiwa House

This webinar will introduce new properties for sale from Daiwa House, one of Japan's leading home builders. Join us August 2, 2025 from 11AM to Noon (Japan Standard Time).

Learn More

1 Comment
Login to comment

China said it "resolutely opposed" Czech President Petr Pavel's meeting in India with Tibetan spiritual leader the Dalai Lama

Rest of world said "Shut up, China."

It added that the Czech side should stop sending "any wrong signals to 'Tibetan independence' separatist forces."

Tibet was already "separate" and "independent" until the CCP brutally invaded, and annexed it. All problems are caused by the CCP, not the Dalai Lama or the Tibetan people.

The CCP and its apologists complain about colonial powers and the "century of humiliation," but they sure do seem to support colonization where Tibet, Taiwan etc. are concerned.

1 ( +1 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Health

Moving To Japan With A Chronic Illness: The Check List

Savvy Tokyo

Tatsuzawa Fudo Waterfalls

GaijinPot Travel

PokéPark Kanto: New Pokemon Theme Park in Japan Opens 2026

GaijinPot Blog

Shiramizu Amida-do Temple

GaijinPot Travel

events

Tokyo Events for July 2025

Savvy Tokyo

Bug-Catching in Japan: A Simple Summer Pleasure

Savvy Tokyo

Ask Hilary

Letters From Japan: ‘Kink Shaming Boyfriend’

Savvy Tokyo

Lifestyle

Swimwear Shopping in Japan: A Foreign Women’s Guide

Savvy Tokyo

Tax Returns in Japan Explained

GaijinPot Blog

Health

Hair Loss in Japan: The Causes & Solutions!

Savvy Tokyo

Overstaying Your Visa in Japan: What Happens and How to Handle It

GaijinPot Blog

Tsurugaoka Hachimangu Shrine

GaijinPot Travel