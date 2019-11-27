Newsletter Signup Register / Login
The Lowy Institute has said in a report that China has overtaken the United States in the number of diplomatic missions Photo: GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA/AFP/File
world

China overtakes U.S. in number of diplomatic missions

17 Comments
By CHIP SOMODEVILLA
SYDNEY

For the first time, China has more diplomatic missions around the world than the United States, according to a study published Wednesday that offered fresh evidence of Beijing's global ambitions.

Australia's respected Lowy Institute reported that China's "rapid" rise up the rankings of diplomatic networks continued in 2019, boosted by the opening of diplomatic posts in countries that had previously recognized Taiwan.

"With 276 posts globally, China has for the first time surpassed the United States' network by three posts," authors of the biennial Global Diplomacy Index said.

In results likely to be read as a bellwether for geopolitical shifts, the think tank said U.S. diplomacy had "entered a period of limbo", with President Donald Trump's budget cuts and troubles retaining career diplomats.

The United States opened no new posts and was forced to shutter its consulate in Saint Petersburg -- amid tit-for-tat diplomatic expulsions following the poisoning of Russian ex-spy Sergei Skripal in Britain.

But the U.S. remained the most popular place to have an embassy or consulate, with the 61 countries covered having a total of 342 posts versus 256 foreign diplomatic missions in China.

At the same time, Beijing's footprint continued to grow, with new missions popping up in "Burkina Faso, the Dominican Republic, El Salvador, the Gambia, and Sao Tome and Principe -– all former diplomatic friends of Taipei".

The index may be a blunt indicator of influence -- the number of buildings around the world offers little indication of how effective the diplomats who work there will be.

But the survey offers a snapshot of broader political trends.

Despite a pledge to develop a "Global Britain" without European Union membership, the UK has dropped to 11th in the rankings, below Italy, Spain and Brazil.

Meanwhile, Ireland and the Netherlands have boosted their diplomatic networks by more than half a dozen missions each "as part of their Brexit strategies" to take economic and diplomatic advantage of Britain's retreat.

© 2019 AFP

©2019 GPlusMedia Inc.

Top things to do in Aichi Prefecture

A guide to traveling in central Japan

Learn More

17 Comments
Login to comment

In results likely to be read as a bellwether for geopolitical shifts, the think tank said U.S. diplomacy had "entered a period of limbo", with President Donald Trump's budget cuts and troubles retaining career diplomats.

So this is also DT's fault? 

If you read the article nowhere is any reason for this given that would somehow link to DT.......

1 ( +7 / -6 )

meh...slow news story. So what? More doors for defecting, more avenues for learning about CCP bad behaviour.

2 ( +3 / -1 )

Xi playing the long game....

Trump playing the moron game....

5 ( +7 / -2 )

If there's no limit to having posts, then any country can go for it, so why not China

0 ( +0 / -0 )

China’s playing the long game and wants a 56 inning baseball game. They’ll wait for their fate.

They’ll let the rioters be pricks and chuck bricks. They’ll wait until ‘47, when by then Trump’ll be in heaven.

This is the culture that brought water torture.

0 ( +1 / -1 )

China’s strategic diplomacy versus Donny’s dumb diplomacy, take your pick.

2 ( +4 / -2 )

Hope China's international diplomacy will create a greater world peace.

-3 ( +2 / -5 )

SPAM doesn't bother me too much, I ignore it for what it is.. likewise Snake-oil peddlers.... Foreign "Diplomatic" Missions sort of fall into the same Categories....

-1 ( +1 / -2 )

So this is also DT's fault? 

To a hammer, everything looks like a nail.

0 ( +1 / -1 )

I actually think China’s move to the grand stage of global diplomacy will be a good thing in the long run. Now every incompetent government on the planet can start blaming the Chinese for their own failures and corruption instead of the US.

0 ( +2 / -2 )

Mexico has the most consulates in the US.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

China's rise is deeply troubling and should be contained.

2 ( +3 / -1 )

Communist China has become powerful by having most Diplomatic Missions, simply by promising loans and benefits to third world nations like in Africa. These nations are all corrupt, money talks. These "loans" they can never repay, so Communist China will simply sieze all assets and control these nations in a few years.

Its up to the Free World, lead by Trump and PM Abe, to stand up to bully Communist PRC, before its too late! And they will.

-2 ( +2 / -4 )

Great. Maybe the Chinese can now take the lead in fighting Islamic terrorism.

Nah, that might cost some lives.

-3 ( +0 / -3 )

So now China has more global spy nests that we do. This country needs to get on the ball amd fast.

-2 ( +1 / -3 )

All part of Xi and China's grand plan for greater influence worldwide. Wouldn't matter if it was Trump, or Obama, or Abraham Lincoln in the WH, the Chinese would still be doing exactly what they're doing now. Belt and Road is just part of it.

2 ( +2 / -0 )

Hope China can handle all the asylum seekers.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Japan Blues

Alone In Tokyo: 5 Tips To Get Through The Solo Foreigner Blues

Savvy Tokyo

Travel

5 Reasons Japan is a Budget Traveler’s Dream Destination

GaijinPot Blog

Top Jobs in Japan You Can Apply to From Overseas – Week 48, 2019

GaijinPot Blog

Hot springs

Naruko Onsen

GaijinPot Travel

Lifestyle

Tokyo’s Top 15 Winter Illuminations For 2019-2020

Savvy Tokyo

Lifestyle

How A Professional Organizer Helped Me Declutter My Home In Japan

Savvy Tokyo

Offer

¥3000 Dinner ticket for Coconoma in Roppongi!

Coconoma Season Dining

Offer

30-minute oil massage upgrade at Elana Jade

Elana Jade Beauty Salon

What's Happening

This Week(End): Tokyo Area Events For Nov 30-Dec 1

Savvy Tokyo