China overtakes U.S. in number of diplomatic missions

For the first time, China has more diplomatic missions around the world than the United States, according to a study published Wednesday that offered fresh evidence of Beijing's global ambitions.
Australia's respected Lowy Institute reported that China's "rapid" rise up the rankings of diplomatic networks continued in 2019, boosted by the opening of diplomatic posts in countries that had previously recognized Taiwan.
"With 276 posts globally, China has for the first time surpassed the United States' network by three posts," authors of the biennial Global Diplomacy Index said.
In results likely to be read as a bellwether for geopolitical shifts, the think tank said U.S. diplomacy had "entered a period of limbo", with President Donald Trump's budget cuts and troubles retaining career diplomats.
The United States opened no new posts and was forced to shutter its consulate in Saint Petersburg -- amid tit-for-tat diplomatic expulsions following the poisoning of Russian ex-spy Sergei Skripal in Britain.
But the U.S. remained the most popular place to have an embassy or consulate, with the 61 countries covered having a total of 342 posts versus 256 foreign diplomatic missions in China.
At the same time, Beijing's footprint continued to grow, with new missions popping up in "Burkina Faso, the Dominican Republic, El Salvador, the Gambia, and Sao Tome and Principe -– all former diplomatic friends of Taipei".
The index may be a blunt indicator of influence -- the number of buildings around the world offers little indication of how effective the diplomats who work there will be.
But the survey offers a snapshot of broader political trends.
Despite a pledge to develop a "Global Britain" without European Union membership, the UK has dropped to 11th in the rankings, below Italy, Spain and Brazil.
Meanwhile, Ireland and the Netherlands have boosted their diplomatic networks by more than half a dozen missions each "as part of their Brexit strategies" to take economic and diplomatic advantage of Britain's retreat.© 2019 AFP
Wakarimasen
So this is also DT's fault?
If you read the article nowhere is any reason for this given that would somehow link to DT.......
Sh1mon M4sada
meh...slow news story. So what? More doors for defecting, more avenues for learning about CCP bad behaviour.
lincolnman
Xi playing the long game....
Trump playing the moron game....
Lamilly
If there's no limit to having posts, then any country can go for it, so why not China
quercetum
China’s playing the long game and wants a 56 inning baseball game. They’ll wait for their fate.
They’ll let the rioters be pricks and chuck bricks. They’ll wait until ‘47, when by then Trump’ll be in heaven.
This is the culture that brought water torture.
ulysses
China’s strategic diplomacy versus Donny’s dumb diplomacy, take your pick.
Jtsnose
Hope China's international diplomacy will create a greater world peace.
mmwkdw
SPAM doesn't bother me too much, I ignore it for what it is.. likewise Snake-oil peddlers.... Foreign "Diplomatic" Missions sort of fall into the same Categories....
Wolfpack
To a hammer, everything looks like a nail.
Wolfpack
I actually think China’s move to the grand stage of global diplomacy will be a good thing in the long run. Now every incompetent government on the planet can start blaming the Chinese for their own failures and corruption instead of the US.
mike1492
Mexico has the most consulates in the US.
Aly Rustom
China's rise is deeply troubling and should be contained.
Ganbare Japan!
Communist China has become powerful by having most Diplomatic Missions, simply by promising loans and benefits to third world nations like in Africa. These nations are all corrupt, money talks. These "loans" they can never repay, so Communist China will simply sieze all assets and control these nations in a few years.
Its up to the Free World, lead by Trump and PM Abe, to stand up to bully Communist PRC, before its too late! And they will.
Serrano
Great. Maybe the Chinese can now take the lead in fighting Islamic terrorism.
Nah, that might cost some lives.
OssanAmerica
So now China has more global spy nests that we do. This country needs to get on the ball amd fast.
BigYen
All part of Xi and China's grand plan for greater influence worldwide. Wouldn't matter if it was Trump, or Obama, or Abraham Lincoln in the WH, the Chinese would still be doing exactly what they're doing now. Belt and Road is just part of it.
theFu
Hope China can handle all the asylum seekers.