Newsletter Signup Register / Login
China has passed a new law to limit the pressure on children from homework and after-school tutoring Photo: AFP
world

China passes law to reduce pressure on children from homework

0 Comments
BEIJING

China passed a law Saturday to limit the pressure on children from homework and after-school tutoring, state media said, as the country reforms its ultra-competitive education system.

The government has imposed several rules in recent months aimed at combating activities it considers harmful to the development of China's youth.

Beijing has already banned minors from playing online games for more than three hours a week in an effort to tackle addiction. It has also launched a crackdown on private tutoring companies, ordering them to go non-profit.

Local authorities will be told to "strengthen their supervision in order to reduce the burden on students in terms of homework and extra-curricular lessons", said news agency Xinhua, citing a law passed by the Chinese legislature.

"Parents... must allocate in a reasonable way for minors the time devoted to studies, rest, entertainment and physical activity in order not to increase their learning load and to avoid any internet addiction."

The law will come into force on January 1 next year.

China's exam-oriented education system requires students to take exams from an early age and culminates in the feared university entrance exam at age 18 known as the "gaokao", where a single score can determine a child's life trajectory.

Many parents spend a fortune to enroll their children in the best schools or private lessons, which takes a toll on both their finances and the health of the youngsters.

Reducing the pressure on parents is also seen as a way to encourage Chinese people to have more children as the country's population ages.

© 2021 AFP

©2021 GPlusMedia Inc.

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

2021 Top Jobs in Japan Week 41

GaijinPot Blog

Culture

5 Easy Japanese Karaoke Songs

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Kicking Off: An Introduction to Japan’s American Football League

GaijinPot Blog

Culture

7 Japanese Anime, Games and Movies Like ‘Squid Game’

GaijinPot Blog

Culture

Tweet of the Week #155: Movie Japanese, Untranslatable Words and More

GaijinPot Blog

Travel

Experience Releasing Baby Sea Turtles in Shizuoka Prefecture

GaijinPot Blog

What's Happening

This Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For October 18-24

Savvy Tokyo

Cool Remote Work Opportunities in Japan for Experienced Techies, Teachers and Sales Pros

GaijinPot Blog

Ask Hilary

Letters from Japan: “Breakdowns Between Couples”

Savvy Tokyo

Food & Drink

13 Halloween-Inspired Takeaway Treats In Tokyo

Savvy Tokyo

Lifestyle

Beautifying Your Balcony

Savvy Tokyo

Tweet of the Week #154: Do Not Eat, Drink or Break up in Our Store

GaijinPot Blog