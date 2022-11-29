Chinese police out in numbers to prevent more COVID protests

Chinese police were out in force in Beijing and Shanghai on Tuesday to prevent more protests against COVID curbs which have disrupted the lives of millions, damaged the economy and briefly sparked rare calls for President Xi Jinping to step down.
At least one person in the city of Hangzhou was arrested late on Monday, according to social media videos, after reports a busload of demontrators were taken away by police during Sunday night protests in Shanghai.
Simmering discontent with COVID prevention policies three years into the pandemic ignited into broader protests in cities thousands of miles apart throughout the weekend.
Mainland China's biggest wave of civil disobedience since Xi took power a decade ago comes as the number of COVID cases hit record highs daily and large parts of several cities face a new round of lockdowns.
COVID in China keeps spreading despite significant sacrifices made by most of the country's 1.4 billion people to prevent its transmission, adhering to a zero-COVID policy of eradicating all outbreaks that has isolated China from the rest of the world.
The lockdowns have exacerbated one of the steepest growth slowdowns China has faced in decades, disrupting global supply chains and roiling financial markets.
In Hangzhou, the capital of the eastern Zhejiang province, videos on social media which Reuters could not independently verify showed hundreds of police occupying a large public square on Monday night, preventing people from congregating.
One video showed police, surrounded by a small crowd of people holding smartphones, making an arrest while others tried to pull back the person being detained.
Hangzhou police did not immediately reply to a request for comment.
In Shanghai and Beijing, police could be seen on Tuesday morning still patrolling areas of the cities where some groups on the Telegram social media app had suggested people should gather again. Their presence on Monday evening and throughout the night ensured no more gatherings took place.
Residents said police have been asking people passing through those areas for their phones to check if they had virtual private networks (VPNs) and the Telegram app, which has been used by weekend protesters, residents and social media users said. VPNs are illegal for most people in China, while the Telegram app is blocked from China's internet.
A fire last week in the western city of Urumqi that authorities said killed 10 people appears to have been the catalyst for protests in other cities.
Some internet users said COVID lockdown measures hampered rescue efforts. Officials have denied that.
Although largely focused on COVID curbs, protesters sporadically took a swipe at the ruling Communist Party and at Xi, who has concentrated power into his own hands over the past decade and just recently secured another leadership term.
On Sunday, a large crowd gathered in the southwestern metropolis of Chengdu, chanted: "We don't want lifelong rulers. We don't want emperors." Anti-Xi slogans were briefly heard in Shanghai on Sunday as well.
Xi had claimed personal responsibility for leading the "war" against COVID. Chinese officials say the policy has kept the death toll in the most populous country on earth at thousands, avoiding the millions of deaths seen elsewhere.
Many analysts say easing the policies could lead to widespread illness and deaths, overwhelming the country's hospitals. A strong push on vaccinating the elderly is required before China could even contemplate re-opening, they say.
In an editorial which did not mention the protests, People's Daily, the Party's official newspaper, urged citizens on Tuesday to "unswervingly implement" zero-COVID policies, which put people's "lives first," saying victory will come through "perseverance through thousands of hardships."
"The harder it is, the more you have to grit your teeth," it said.© Thomson Reuters 2022.
6 Comments
4Tno
With fewer than 6% of the people vaccinated, Africa suffered the least covid deaths than any other continent. But of course, the CCP doesn't really care about preventing the spread of covid more than keeping their population under their authoritarian control.
Nemo
Yesterday I saw some Grade A trolling of govt rules.
First the blank paper, then when the paper is confiscated, just hold imaginary paper and everyone knows what you mean to say.
Then the slogans. After being told that they could not shout subversive slogans or face arrest, one group started chanting "We want lockdowns! PCR every day!" I mean, what are the cops going to do? Arrest you for chanting in line with official procedures even though everyone knows what that really means?
Finally, One group sang the national antheme as a protest. Is the CCP really going to forbid the singiing of the National Antheme as an anti-subversive tool? (They well might do exactly that outside of so-called "Patriotic" events.)
Hang in there guys (and ladies too!) The odds are against you but you give this guy who still remembers the disappointment of 6.4.89 hope for the future.
Ricky Kaminski13
Feels like we are watching history being made here.
What happens when a billion people pop? Feels like we are about to witness something big. What though, is anyones guess. The chaos and discontent is plainly spreading, as is the courage.
The hazmuts vs the people. Round one.
Michael Machida
It would be nice if the tables were turned and China rises up to end the communist party once and forever. Wishful thinking.
Nemo
I hope you are right and that I am wrong. I would love to say "I WAS WRONG" about this.
But I fear a huge crackdown is in order and I just don't know if the population has the will or the organization to resist.
I hope they can, but I am not so sure.
Vreth
At the beginning of the pandemic when China was doing super lockdowns it almost seemed like they knew something everyone else didn't. Now that everyone else has calmed down and moved on it turns out it was just plain old treating their citizens like prisoners, same as always. It can't go on like this and they can't send 1 billion people to their isolation pods.