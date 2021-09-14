Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Southern Chinese cities closed schools and ordered testing for millions in a race to curb a new COVID-19 outbreak. Photo: CNS/AFP
world

China races to squash new COVID-19 cluster among schoolchildren

BEIJING

Southern Chinese cities closed schools and ordered testing for millions on Tuesday in a race to curb a new COVID-19 outbreak which has sparked concerns over infections among unvaccinated schoolchildren.

Putian, a city of 3.2 million in coastal Fujian province, ordered testing of all residents on Tuesday after Delta variant cases linked to a returnee from Singapore ballooned into a province-wide outbreak of more than 100 people.

China has now been hit by multiple outbreaks of the highly contagious Delta variant after initially vanquishing the first wave of the coronavirus last year.

The Fujian cluster is the biggest rebound in weeks and comes after the country declared the COVID outbreak spurred by the Delta under control, in a test of China's "zero case" approach to the pandemic.

China reported 59 new domestically transmitted cases on Tuesday, up from 22 the day before, all in Fujian province.

Authorities said the cluster's suspected patient zero was a man who had recently returned from Singapore and developed symptoms after completing a 14-day quarantine and initially testing negative for the virus.

The man's 12-year-old son and a classmate were among the first patients detected in the cluster last week, shortly after the new school term began.

The variant then raced through classrooms, infecting more than 36 children including 8 kindergartners, city authorities said Tuesday, in the first major school-linked spread the country has seen since the start of the pandemic.

China has administered more than two billion doses of its coronavirus vaccines as of Sunday, according to the official Xinhua news agency, enough to fully vaccinate around 70 percent of its population.

But most young children remain unvaccinated, sparking fear that the latest Fujian outbreak could hit the most vulnerable people in the country disproportionately.

The Putian government has ordered schools to stop in-person classes on Monday, while nearby port city Xiamen followed suit on Tuesday and shut down long-distance bus services, while ordering all residents to be tested.

The Chinese embassy in Singapore on Monday warned its citizens to be "cautious" about traveling to the Southeast Asian country and "be psychologically and economically prepared" for difficulties re-entering China.

anyone remember all those videos out of China about a year and a half ago of all those Chinese people collapsing in the streets?

I do..

1 ( +3 / -2 )

Guess it's a convenient narrative for the Chinese to actually provide information about new Covid outbreaks because this one came from Singapore. Patient zero, the works. The "It came from outside China" angle. Perfectamundo.

5 ( +5 / -0 )

Yeah so we have hygienism and hysteria combined with China authoritarianism and dictatorship, what can go possibly wrong? Well a brutal and criminal regime given even more power for the sake of the called "zero-COVID".

-1 ( +1 / -2 )

anyone remember all those videos out of China about a year and a half ago of all those Chinese people collapsing in the streets?

I do..

Sorry Bob, I have never seen a video of "all those Chinese people collapsing in the streets"

Could you point me to one?

1 ( +1 / -0 )

thats just the first vid that popped up on Youtube.

I'm guessing you didn't even bother trying.

-2 ( +0 / -2 )

sensitive mod tonight, gary.

try a little application called youtube.

now type in "chinese people collapsing in the streets"

But you knew that anyway.

-1 ( +0 / -1 )

Yeah, sure he was quarantining.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Don't feel sorry for the Chinese - they (the CCP) unleashed this virus on purpose upon us all.

-2 ( +0 / -2 )

Don't feel sorry for the Chinese - they (the CCP) unleashed this virus on purpose upon us all.

https://theintercept.com/2021/09/06/new-details-emerge-about-coronavirus-research-at-chinese-lab/

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Guess it's a convenient narrative for the Chinese to actually provide information about new Covid outbreaks because this one came from Singapore. 

This will not change. China was the first to report it. It started from Wuhan regardless of how they feel about it which is moot anyway: made in China. That said, the US has (not) done more to spread (contain) the virus than any other nation by the sheer number of cases and deaths.

Yeah so we have hygienism and hysteria combined with China authoritarianism and dictatorship, what can go possibly wrong?

There is definitely a bit of hysteria or being super-vigilant. China is a one-party authoritarian rule with elements of democracy. The system is like Japan; elections are held locally and the elected choose the party leader. Like Japan, it is basically a one-party system.

A top down authoritarian government that can act swiftly and decisively is better in fighting a pandemic for it is impervious to upcoming elections and whether votes from the anti-mask mass are needed or not.

Southern Chinese cities closed schools and ordered testing for millions on Tuesday in a race to curb a new COVID-19 outbreak

Millions tested on Tuesday, a single day. Tokyo has only tested 3.4 million total, up until Sep 12th. They are quick to hammer it down into submission. This is the modus operandi to this day.

1 ( +1 / -0 )

Don't feel sorry for the Chinese - they (the CCP) unleashed this virus on purpose upon us all.

How did you rule out a third party releasing the virus near Wuhan to place suspicion on the Chinese? A false-flag operation? I mean you must have ruled this out, as you're clearly stating it was the CCP, and no one is stupid enough to declare blame without first eliminating the other very high possibilities. But I've never seen anyone claiming it definitely was China telling us how they eliminated the third party theory. For some reason, it's a massive secret amongst the China-blamers.

1 ( +1 / -0 )

