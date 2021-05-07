China rejects G7 criticism on human rights

China's government on Thursday rejected criticism of its human rights and economic record by foreign ministers of the Group of Seven major economies and accused them of meddling in its affairs.
The Foreign Ministry also rejected an appeal by the G7 diplomats for Taiwan, the island democracy Beijing claims as part of its territory, to be allowed to participate in the World Health Organization.
The statement Wednesday by G7 diplomats in London "made groundless accusations" said a Foreign Ministry spokesperson, Wang Wenbin. He accused them of "blatantly meddling" in China's affairs.
"China strongly condemns it," Wang said at a press briefing.
The officials from the United States, Japan, Germany, Britain, France, Italy and Canada said they were "deeply concerned" about Beijing's treatment of Uyghur and other minorities. But they announced no formal joint action in response to reports of mass detentions, forced labor and forced sterilization.
The Biden administration wants to assemble a coalition to respond to China's economic and strategic assertiveness. But some European governments are more cautious about dealing with the government of an important export market.
Beijing rejects complaints that it mistreats minorities and says camps in Xinjiang are for job training to promote economic development and combat radicalism among the western region's predominantly Muslim population.
China also was irked that G7 governments for the first time unanimously recommended Taiwan be allowed "meaningful participation" in the WHO. Wednesday's statement cited Taiwan's success in controlling the coronavirus.
The communist Beijing government says Taiwan, which split with the mainland in 1949 after a civil war, has no right to conduct foreign relations or participate in global bodies as a sovereign government.
"Taiwan's participation in international organizations, including the activities of the World Health Organization, which is composed of sovereign states, must be handled in accordance with the one-China principle," Wang said.
G7 governments should be working on improving access to coronavirus vaccines for developing countries instead of "making accusations and interfering with other countries in a condescending way," Wang said.
"Attempts to disregard the basic norms of international relations and to create various excuses to interfere in China's internal affairs, undermine China's sovereignty and smear China's image will never succeed," he said.© Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.
GdTokyo
Because of course they do. Screw the CCP. As the Chief of Staff Leo in The West Wing once said “They are strong, I’m stronger.”
Skeptical
Anyone here expected them to admit anything? Accept any critique whatsoever? Even say, in public, that any policy of yours that adversely affects others may have been ever so slightly misguided?
Wow, China, you have a problem.
The real world problem: few trust you.
The impact of your government propaganda - as amply shown in brief detailed in this article - will be ignored and thus largely branded ineffective as long as it is not supported by sincere deeds driven by true self-critique and introspection; some deeds, no matter how small, to show that you can play the part of respectable member of the international community. Something that shows everyone that you are NOT all authoritarian all the time.
Frustrated that you are misunderstood, you grow impatient with your use of soft power, and want to substitute it with hard power. This at the very time that the world is witnessing the largely repressive nature of your political system. Domestically, public protests against your political initiatives are non-existent, as they are suppressed by authoritarian laws. The world views evidence of re-education camps in Xinjiang of between 800,000 and 2,000,000 Muslims, including many thousands of Kazakhs and Kyrgyz. And the world views evidence of the immense suffering of the Uighurs in the hands of the C.C.P, constituting the crime of genocide. And your unrelentingly continuous support of a brutal military government in Myanamar by supplying lethal arms and vetoing any international sanctions?
You persist in facing any adverse press copy or diplomatic initiative with the same tired old rhetoric , 'you lie,' 'you slander,' and (my favorite), 'you should talk.'
And you can still wonder why the world is understandably apprehensive of your motives and still doesn't want to give you that which you desire most? Respect?
Helmsman? Want to be a Legacy Helmsman? For all of the world? You know how.
But no, probably not. Too bad.
By any reasonable standard, by any self-respecting democracy, you are, and will likely continue to be viewed as an undeniable large economic power whose clumsy use of your weight and influence is increasingly seen by others as rather unbalanced. And a growing threat to global peace and prosperity.
joey stalin
