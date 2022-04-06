Newsletter Signup Register / Login
China's "zero-Covid" strategy has come under immense strain as cases spike Photo: AFP
world

China reports 20,000 daily COVID cases; most since start of pandemic

5 Comments
SHANGHAI

China reported over 20,000 COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, the highest daily tally given since the start of the pandemic, with Shanghai the heart of the virus surge despite being in lockdown.

The country's "zero-COVID" strategy has come under immense strain as cases spike.

Until March, China had kept daily cases low with snap localised lockdowns, mass testing, and strict restrictions on international travel.

But the caseload has hit thousands per day in recent weeks, with officials saying they have detected a mutation of the highly transmissible Omicron variant near Shanghai.

China recorded 20,472 infections on Wednesday, the National Health Commission said in a statement, adding that there were "no new deaths."

It is the country's highest-ever daily infection number given by authorities, even during the peak of the initial outbreak which centered around Wuhan.

The majority of the cases are, however, asymptomatic.

Yet in Shanghai quarantine facilities are bulging with people who test positive as city officials stick rigidly to virus protocols.

Those include separating COVID-positive babies and children from parents who test negative, a policy that has stirred anxiety and anguish from worried families.

Shanghai, China's largest city, accounted for more than 80 percent of the national tally, city officials said on Wednesday.

The metropolis of 25 million locked down its residents in phases last week, prompting scenes of panic-buying and mass testing.

A top Shanghai official has conceded that the financial hub had been "insufficiently prepared" for the outbreak.

Anger over lack of fresh food and curtailed movements is rising among residents as the lockdowns drag on, with state broadcaster CCTV reporting that the city will launch a fresh round of tests on the entire population on Wednesday.

China, the country where the coronavirus was first detected in the central city of Wuhan in late 2019, is among the last remaining places following a zero-Covid approach to the pandemic.

The outbreak has taken on an increasingly serious economic dimension, trimming analysts' growth projections as factories close and millions of consumers are ordered indoors.

© 2022 AFP

©2022 GPlusMedia Inc.

That's really rough, best wishes to them. They've handled it so well until now, I hope it doesn't fall apart on them. I have friends there, and I hope that everything works out for them.

One point of good news to highlight is that the fatality rate, at least, remains extremely low. As we all know by now though, people can have a lot of serious long-term complications without dying.

A top Shanghai official has conceded that the financial hub had been "insufficiently prepared" for the outbreak.

Definitely seems like it, they were way slower to respond than we have typically seen from China. Not sure how much was being unprepared and how much was fear of damaging businesses. Either way they are paying the cost now.

-2 ( +1 / -3 )

China's zero-COVID strategy is some bad juju for its citizens. None of my Chinese friends want to or can't go visit their families because of this strategy.

1 ( +2 / -1 )

Own Karma

0 ( +2 / -2 )

Lockdowns (especially extreme ones) are very effective at slowing the spread of COVID and saving people's lives and China is a shining example (if you don't mind being under very strict rules!).

0 ( +3 / -3 )

The majority of the cases are, however, asymptomatic.

Yeah so the disgusting country that China is, is now basically using the COVID excuse to exercise even more totalitarianism and control on its population. The mentally deranged nutheads leading this country have found a perfect reason for that.

1 ( +1 / -0 )

