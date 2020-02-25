Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Office workers wearing protective face masks take their lunch break in Beijing, Monday. Photo: AP
world

China reports 508 more virus cases; South Korea has 60 more

0 Comments
BEIJING

China reported 508 new cases Tuesday in an outbreak of a viral illness that has spread to the Middle East and Europe.

Another 71 deaths were reported, 68 of them in the city of Wuhan, where the epidemic has been concentrated.

The updates bring mainland China's totals to 77,658 cases and 2,663 deaths.

South Korea reported 60 more cases of the new virus, bringing its total to 893. Cases there now outnumber Japan, where many cases were detected among passengers and crew on a cruise ship.

South Korea has reported a near 15-fold increase in viral infections in a week, as health workers continue to find batches of cases in the southeastern city of Daegu and nearby areas, where panic has brought towns into an eerie standstill.

Of the 60 new cases reported by South Korea’s Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, 49 came from Daegu and the surrounding areas of North Gyeongsang province.

The country also reported its eight fatality from the virus, a man in his 60s who was linked to a hospital in Cheongdo, where a slew of infections has been reported among patients who had been hospitalized at a mental ward.

Clusters have also emerged in Iran and Italy.

Schools were closed in Iran for a second day. Movie theaters and other venues were shuttered through at least Friday, and daily sanitizing of public buses and the Tehran metro, which is used by some 3 million people, was begun.

In Italy, where 229 people have tested positive for the virus and seven have died, police manned checkpoints around a dozen quarantined northern towns as worries grew across the continent.

After large increases in COVID-19 cases in other countries, the World Heath Organization said the virus had the potential to cause a pandemic but wasn't one yet.

“The past few weeks has demonstrated just how quickly a new virus can spread around the world and cause widespread fear and disruption,” WHO's Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said.

But “for the moment we’re not witnessing the uncontained global spread of this virus,” he said.

© Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

©2020 GPlusMedia Inc.

Top things to do in Aichi Prefecture

A guide to traveling in central Japan

Learn More

0 Comments
Login to comment

South Korea reported 60 more cases of the new virus, bringing its total to 893. Cases there now outnumber Japan, where many cases were detected among passengers and crew on a cruise ship.

Wait. Are we counting the cruise illnesses as part of Japan now? This is getting confusing

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Offer

¥3000 Dinner ticket for Coconoma in Roppongi!

Coconoma Season Dining

Landmark

Ushiku Daibutsu (Buddha)

GaijinPot Travel

Food & Drink

Three Maid Cafes in Akihabara

GaijinPot Travel

Careers

Inspiring Organizations To Embrace Sustainability In Japan With Tove Kinooka

Savvy Tokyo

Art & Culture

The Transparent Beauty of René Lalique, A Teien Art Museum Special Exhibition

Savvy Tokyo

What's Happening

Tokyo Area Events For Feb 29-March 1

Savvy Tokyo

2020 Top Jobs in Japan Week 8

GaijinPot Blog

Tweet of the Week #69: How a Delivery Mistake Lead to a Dramatic Gyudon Incident

GaijinPot Blog

Offer

30-minute oil massage upgrade at Elana Jade

Elana Jade Beauty Salon