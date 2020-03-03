Newsletter Signup Register / Login
In total there have been 13 confirmed cases of coronavirus being imported into mainland China Photo: AFP
world

China reports rise in imported virus cases

0 Comments
By NICOLAS ASFOURI
BEIJING

China reported on Tuesday an increase in cases of the new coronavirus coming from abroad, as the country where the disease first emerged now worries about importing infections.

In total there have been 13 confirmed cases of the virus being imported into the mainland -- all Chinese nationals returning from overseas.

More than 3,100 people have died and over 90,000 have been infected worldwide.

The vast majority of cases are in China but South Korea, Italy and Iran have emerged as the countries with the most cases outside the epicenter.

Eight Chinese nationals who worked in the same restaurant in Italy's northern Lombardy region have tested positive for the virus in eastern Zhejiang province, according to the local government.

They flew back into China from Italy last week.

There have also been four confirmed cases travelling back from Iran -- two in Beijing and two in the northern Ningxia region -- plus one case in the southern city of Shenzhen who had travelled from the UK via Hong Kong.

Beijing has been implementing a series of measures to try and prevent its containment efforts being undone by imported cases carried into the country.

Hundreds of passengers from South Korea arriving in eastern China were placed in isolation after people on two flights were discovered to have fevers last week.

No infections have been confirmed so far.

Those arriving in the capital city from virus-hit areas are being made to self-quarantine for 14 days.

On Tuesday officials in the city of Dandong, which borders North Korea, announced that everyone coming into the city from overseas will have to be tested for the coronavirus.

© 2020 AFP

©2020 GPlusMedia Inc.

MK Taxi Service

A convenient, reasonable, and reliable fleet with 24/7 English-speaking service.

Call: 03-5547-5551

Book Now

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

2020 Top Jobs in Japan Week 9

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

Hinamatsuri: Girls’ Day Celebration In Japan

Savvy Tokyo

What's Happening

This Week(End): Tokyo Area Events For March 7-8

Savvy Tokyo

Offer

30-minute oil massage upgrade at Elana Jade

Elana Jade Beauty Salon

Tweet of the Week #70: Hand sanitizer out of stock because of the coronavirus? Vodka works just as well.

GaijinPot Blog

Offer

¥3000 Dinner ticket for Coconoma in Roppongi!

Coconoma Season Dining

Families

Hiroshima’s History Made Kids-Friendly

Savvy Tokyo

ALT

How Will Japan’s New “Equal Pay” Law Affect ALTs?

GaijinPot Blog

Nature

The Best Spots to See Cherry Blossoms Around Osaka

GaijinPot Travel