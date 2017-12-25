Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Rohingya women and men queue at a relief centre at the Kutupalong refugee camp in Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh in this November 28, 2017 photo Photo: AFP/File
world

China, Russia oppose U.N. criticism of Myanmar over Rohingya

By Ed JONES
UNITED NATIONS.

The U.N. General Assembly on Sunday urged Myanmar to end a military campaign against Muslim Rohingya and called for the appointment of a U.N. special envoy, despite opposition from China, Russia and some regional countries.

A resolution put forward by the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) was adopted by a vote of 122 to 10 with 24 abstentions.

China, Russia, Cambodia, Laos, the Philippines and Vietnam joined Myanmar in voting against the measure as did Belarus, Syria and Zimbabwe.

The resolution calls on the government to allow access for aid workers, ensure the return of all refugees and grant full citizenship rights to the Rohingya.

It requests that U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres appoint a special envoy to Myanmar.

The measure was adopted by the assembly after its budget committee gave the green light to funds for the new position of U.N. special envoy to Myanmar.

More than 650,000 Muslim Rohingya have fled the mainly Buddhist country since the military operation was launched in Rakhine state in late August.

Myanmar authorities insist the campaign is aimed at rooting out Rohingya militants who attacked police posts on August 25 but the United Nations has said the violence amounts to ethnic cleansing.

Last week, the U.N. special rapporteur for Myanmar, Yanghee Lee, said she had been banned from the country and that the government had cut off all cooperation with her.

© 2017 AFP

©2017 GPlusMedia Inc.

It's only a matter of time before ISIS pops up in Myanmar.

The media won't give any details except "ISIS emerges in the chaos"

That'll be the excuse to swoop in with military intervention.

Myanmar has huge oil and gas reserves btw.

-2 ( +1 / -3 )

Myanmar has huge oil and gas reserves btw.

you forgot cheap labour, minerals and sea access for china.

2 ( +2 / -0 )

