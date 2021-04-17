Newsletter Signup Register / Login
U.S. Special Presidential Envoy for Climate John Kerry Photo: AFP/File
world

China says climate onus on U.S. after Kerry talks

BEIJING

China said Friday that the United States needed to take more responsibility on climate change but welcomed greater cooperation after a visit by envoy John Kerry, state media said.

The former secretary of state turned U.S. climate emissary was the first official from President Joe Biden's administration to visit China, signalling hopes the two sides could work together on the global challenge despite sky-high tensions on multiple other fronts.

"China attaches importance to carrying out dialogue and cooperation on climate change with the U.S. side," said Vice Premier Han Zheng, according to state news agency Xinhua.

"China welcomes the U.S. return to the Paris agreement, and expects the U.S. side to uphold the agreement, shoulder its due responsibilities and make due contributions," Han said after virtual talks with Kerry, who visited Shanghai where he met his Chinese counterpart.

Chinese foreign ministry spokeswoman Hua Chunying was more blunt on Twitter as she highlighted the U.S. withdrawal from the Paris accord under former president Donald Trump.

Biden immediately returned to the deal and next week holds a virtual summit of world leaders on climate.

"Its return is by no means a glorious comeback but rather a truant getting back to class," Hua said of the United States.

She pressed the United States to "offer how it will make up for the lost four years" including payments to the U.N.-backed Green Climate Fund, which provides support to developing countries worst hit by climate change.

Biden is expected next week to announce new U.S. targets on reducing carbon emissions as part of the summit amid mounting global alarm over record-breaking temperatures and increasingly frequent natural disasters.

Kerry and other Biden administration officials have said that it is vital to work on climate with China -- by far the largest carbon emitter at nearly 30 percent of the global total.

If the United States refuses to work with China on climate because of other disagreements, "you're just killing yourself," Kerry told CNN before his trip to Shanghai.

His trip comes despite little prospect seen for broader U.S.-China talks following a tense meeting between top foreign policy officials of the two countries last month in Alaska.

The United States, both under Biden and Trump, has pressed China over alleged intellectual property theft, its assertive military moves in Asia and crackdowns on rights in Hong Kong, Xinjiang and Tibet.

© 2021 AFP

©2021 GPlusMedia Inc.

