Newsletter Signup Register / Login
COVID-19 outbreak in Hong Kong
An elderly man receives a dose of Sinovac Biotech's CoronaVac COVID-19 vaccine, following the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, at a community vaccination centre, in Hong Kong, China, February 25, 2022. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu Photo: Reuters/Tyrone Siu
world

China says COVID vaccines are safe as it reveals leaders have received shots

0 Comments
BEIJING

China's COVID-19 vaccines are safe and have been given to leaders of the state and ruling Communist Party, officials said on Saturday, as Beijing steps up efforts to allay public concerns about safety that risk hampering its vaccination drive.

"China's state and Party leaders have all been vaccinated against COVID-19 with domestically-made shots," said Zeng Yixin, deputy head of the National Health Commission.

In China, "state and Party leaders" is a specific category of top officials at the national and deputy national level that would include President Xi Jinping and Premier Li Keqiang.

Zeng's comment, which did not specify when officials received the jab and how many doses they have received, came about two years after the country launched its COVID vaccination drive. China lags behind many other countries in informing its public about the vaccination status of their leaders.

Experts and officials have warned that the lower vaccination rate for the elderly group would likely squeeze health resources if the virus spreads widely, and render China less ready to emerge from its strict "dynamic COVID zero" policy that demands strict quarantine requirement for international travellers and various curbs on people's movement and local businesses in domestic areas with clusters.

The country has achieved a 89.7% vaccination rate and given about 56% of its 1.41 billion population a booster dose, but only 61% of those aged above 80 finishing their primary vaccination.

However, more aggressive pushes by frontline officials, including limiting access of the unvaccinated to public venues, triggered online backlash and were quickly reversed.

A major concern among the unvaccinated is the safety of shots being used in China, with anecdotes of post-vaccination severe disease stirring fear online and criticism over the lack of transparency of the government and Chinese vaccine makers.

"COVID vaccines do not cause leukemia or diabetes, nor do they affect genetic development, cause tumor metastasis or antibody-dependent enhancement, and those are irresponsible, false information on the internet," said Wang Fusheng, an infectious disease expert at a hospital affiliated with the Chinese military.

The rate of hospitalization for diabetes and leukemia were similar during 2018-2022, Wang told a news conference.

For those aged over 60, the complete primary vaccination using Chinese shots cut the risk of progressing to severe disease by 89%, while a booster dose further lowered the risk to 95%, compared with the unvaccinated, said Feng Zijian, an official at Chinese preventive Medicine Association.

Feng said the result came from data analysis by Chinese disease control authority over Omicron infections found in mainland China mainly during March-June, without providing detailed readings.

The most used Chinese shots were made by Sinovac and Sinopharm. The country has yet to approve foreign-made COVID products.

© Thomson Reuters 2022.

©2022 GPlusMedia Inc.

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Culture

The Eel and The Ox: Summer Unagi in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

2022 Top Jobs in Japan Week 27

GaijinPot Blog

When a Few Hours Is All You Need: 6 Part-Time Gigs in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Refreshing Leaves: 5 Summertime Teas to Help Beat the Heat

Savvy Tokyo

‘Go Driversity’: Shifting Gears at Hinomaru Taxi

GaijinPot Blog

Travel

Thrills and Spills: 5 Great Roller Coasters in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Shrines & Temples

Hakone Shrine

GaijinPot Travel

Art & Culture

Tokyo Art Scene: Collections of Japanese Major Corporations

Savvy Tokyo

Lifestyle

Survival Guide: Japanese Summer

Savvy Tokyo

events

This Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For July 18-24

Savvy Tokyo

Fruity Summer Parfaits To Try In Tokyo 2022

Savvy Tokyo

5 Summer Foods to Cool Off in Japan

GaijinPot Blog