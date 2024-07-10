China says India has no right to develop contested border region

India has no right to carry out development in the area China calls South Tibet, China's Foreign Ministry said on Wednesday in response to a Reuters report on New Delhi's plans to speed up hydropower projects in the border state.
"South Tibet is China’s territory," a foreign ministry spokesman said in a statement.
It said India had no right to carry out development there and the establishment of what India calls Arunachal Pradesh on Chinese territory is "illegal and invalid".
Reuters reported on Tuesday that India plans to spend $1 billion to expedite the construction of 12 hydropower stations in the northeastern Himalayan state.
India's Foreign Ministry did not immediately respond to a request for comment on China's statement.
India says its remote state of Arunachal Pradesh is an integral part of the country, but China says it is a part of southern Tibet, and has objected to Indian infrastructure projects there.
Last week, India Foreign Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar met his Chinese counterpart Wang Yi in Kazakhstan where the two agreed to intensify efforts to resolve issues along their border.
Sam Watters
Start building India!
theFu
Go India! Let China feel what it is like to have "disputed areas" abused. The larger, the better. I'm thinking the size of the so-called (like how I used the Chinese term?) completely made up, 9-dash line.
Mongolia, Russia, Nepal, Laos, Vietnam should all do similar.
Pukey2
They are, with the help of China, be it bridges, rail orother infrastructure.
I wouldn't worry too much about the Indian construction. Their bridges have a habit of collapsing. The roof at Delhi Airport didn't fair well a few days ago either.
Abhi
Arunachal is not south Tibet. Actually China has captured Tibet illegally. They should handover Tibet to Tibetian people.
isabelle
More lies from China: "South Tibet" is as fanciful as "the Chinese province of Taiwan" and the "ten-dash line."
India has the right idea with China: ban Chinese apps; screen/block companies and strategic investments; refuse China's requests in other areas until the border is settled; and fight back when China physically attacks (ex. at Ladakh and Doklam).
The only surprising thing here is that the CCP is using the name "Tibet" when it's trying to erase the name and culture of this country it is brutally occupying. I guess they've told so many lies that even they can't remember them all.
https://worldcrunch.com/world-affairs/tibet-xizang-name-change
Abe234
Would this be the very same China building islands in the South China Sea, in contradiction of international law, and after losing an international court case?
Would this be the very same China that took Tibet?
The very same China laying claims to some of Japan's sea?
I propose that the international community scrap the ONE CHINA POLICY, and rename it the "ONE TAIWAN POLICY". That means China may join Taiwan if it becomes a democracy, and if Taiwan has a referendum, NOT ON INDEPENDENCE, but on reunification. That a) doesn't say they are breaking away, keeping the current situation, and b) says, Taiwan gets to choose.
I am so glad we have finally woken up to the giant panda we have created cause we wanted cheap garbage. Now China has become a powerhouse. Since when did we want to be friends with communists? When the US saw dollar signs.