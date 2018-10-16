China says internment camps are 'free vocational training'

China is saving ethnic minority Muslims from the lure of religious extremism by teaching them to speak Mandarin and accept modern science, a senior Chinese official said in a report Tuesday, Beijing's latest effort to defend its internment of Muslims against mounting criticism.
Shohrat Zakir, governor of the far west Xinjiang region, described the mass internment of Uighur and Kazakh Muslims as "free vocational training" that also gave people skills to work in factories, according to remarks carried in a report by the official Xinhua News Agency.
Xinjiang, the tense northwestern region where most Uighurs live, has been enveloped in recent years in a vast dragnet of police surveillance that authorities insist is needed to root out separatism and Islamic extremism.
Tuesday's report was a rare public move by a senior Chinese official to detail the ruling Communist Party's vision of what the country's extrajudicial detention of an estimated 1 million ethnic minority Muslims is setting out to achieve.
Key to the party's vision, the Xinhua report showed, was the need for the region's Central Asian ethnic groups to undergo an intensive assimilation in Chinese language, culture and history, and push them to adopt what the party considered a modern, civilized way of life. The region's Turkic-speaking Uighurs have long resented restrictions placed on their religious practices and complained of meeting widespread discrimination in jobs and access to passports.
Some details in Zakir's depiction of the centers were at odds with accounts provided to The Associated Press by former detainees. They have described being held in camps where they were forced to recite party slogans and renounce their faith.
Omir Bekali, a Xinjiang-born Kazakh citizen, said he was kept in a cell with 40 people inside a heavily guarded facility. Before meals, they were told to chant "Thank the Party! Thank the Motherland!" During daily mandatory classes, they were told that their people were backward before being "liberated" by the party in the 1950s.
Zakir painted a far different picture, saying that "trainees" were immersed in athletic and cultural activities. While they were previously mired in poverty, Zakir said, the training put them on the path toward a "modern life" and made them "confident about the future."
The report comes as China has ramped up propaganda efforts to defend its measures in Xinjiang following growing criticism from Western countries and international human rights groups. The new U.N. human rights chief, Michelle Bachelet, said last month that monitors should be allowed into the region, and calls have been made in the U.S. Congress for sanctions on some Chinese officials.© Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
6 Comments
Login to comment
TigersTokyoDome
Confirmation, for those of you who put down any Japanese criticism of Chinese encroachment on seaways, that this is the end game my friends. The Chinese are an absolute disgrace for the internment of a million Chinese Muslims and then calling it 'vocational training'. Don't criticise Japan for trying to take a stand. If I were Taiwan, I would invest billions in American and Japanese defence.
Cricky
We all knew, China has abducted journalists, abducted film stars, abducted Book editors, so a few million more facelesss people what the hell. North Korean camps are hell but Chinese camps are probably more ordaly with films and all you have to do is nod your head, tow the line. You can probably get out after 6 months if you smile. And have enough citizens points. The Chinese can vote for change....oh guess they have to suck it up. Nothing like having a President for life to destroy your life
rainyday
That really sounds like an Orwellian hellhole they have been thrown into.
It reminds me of the residential schools in my home country where native children were sent against their will to learn English and Christianity, basically to "teach" them to forget their native culture. That was a really horrible crime and a generation of survivors of it are scarred to this day. Now China is doing the same reprehensible thing only on a much vaster scale, its truly despicable and frightening.
Tokyo-Engr
@Tigers - agree with you fully on this one. There was also a recent article in the NY Times about Chinese racism in Kenya (constantly referring to the Kenyans as monkeys - link below)
https://www.nytimes.com/2018/10/15/world/africa/kenya-china-racism.html
The Taiwan issue is done. The rest of the world has already capitulated with the issue regarding flights to Taiwan (China's demand to change the name).
China is dangerous and I have no interesting in ever living there nor doing business with or in China.
I was in Krakow Poland last week and took time to visit Aushwitz and Aushwitz-Birkenau. I often wonder how whole societies can be capable of performing such awful acts (Cambodia is another example).
I find China scary and agree - those complaining about Japan should think carefully about what is going on in East Asia
Thunderbird2
They are having a laugh... this is the sort of story that's usually a parody... except this is real. Seems like the tiger can't change it's stripes
Cricky
Vocational training not usually required at gun point