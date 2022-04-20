China says it has signed security pact with Solomon Islands

China said Tuesday it has sealed a wide-ranging security pact with the Solomon Islands, an agreement the United States and its regional allies fear could give Beijing a military foothold in the South Pacific.
The confirmation came a day after Washington discouraged a security agreement between the countries, with top U.S. diplomats headed to the South Pacific this week to curb Beijing's inroads.
But Chinese foreign ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin told reporters on Tuesday: "The foreign ministers of China and the Solomon Islands officially signed the framework agreement on security cooperation recently."
He did not say when or where the signing took place.
A draft version of the agreement leaked last month rattled Western governments, with provisions allowing for Chinese security and naval deployments to the crisis-hit Pacific island nation.
According to the draft, armed Chinese police could be deployed at the Solomon Islands' request to maintain "social order".
Australia said Tuesday it was "deeply disappointed" by the signing of the deal.
"We are concerned about the lack of transparency with which this agreement has been developed, noting its potential to undermine stability in our region," said a joint statement by Australian foreign minister Marise Payne and Pacific minister Zed Seselja.
Earlier this month, Seselja travelled to Honiara, the former British protectorate's capital, to ask the prime minister in person not to ink the deal.
Australia is worried the agreement could see Beijing establish a military presence less than 2,000 kilometers away.
Wang on Tuesday accused Western powers of "deliberately exaggerating tensions" over the pact, and questioned the motives behind US officials' upcoming visit.
The security deal represents a "normal exchange and cooperation between two sovereign and independent countries," Wang said.
"Attempts to interfere and obstruct the cooperation of island countries with China are... doomed to fail," he added at a regular press briefing.
Solomons Prime Minister Manasseh Sogavare's assurances that he does not intend to allow China to build a military base there has done little to alleviate Western concerns.
"The broad nature of the security agreement leaves open the door for the deployment of PRC military forces to the Solomon Islands," US State Department spokesman Ned Price said Monday, referring to China.
The signing of the pact "could increase destabilization within the Solomon Islands and will set a concerning precedent for the wider Pacific Island region," he added.
The White House's high-level delegation to the Solomons is expected to discuss its concerns, as well as the reopening of the US embassy in Honiara.
The U.S. and its Asian allies have voiced growing concern about China's assertiveness in the Pacific, where it is locked in several territorial disputes with neighboring countries.
The Solomon Islands' switch of diplomatic recognition from self-ruled Taiwan to Beijing in 2019 unlocked huge amounts of Chinese investment, but the issue has been fraught with tensions.
The island nation of 800,000 has been wracked by political and social unrest, and many of its people live in poverty.
In November, protesters tried to storm the parliament and went on a deadly three-day rampage, torching much of Honiara's Chinatown.
The unrest was sparked by a range of tensions, including opposition to Sogavare's rule, inter-island rivalries and high unemployment, while anti-China sentiment also played a role.© 2022 AFP
9 Comments
Login to comment
Skeptical
And that's how it starts. But likely not how it ends. All too easy for a government that wants to stay in power to call in for a little "social order."
BigYen
This decision exacerbates the tensions between PM Sogavare and the Premier of the Malaita province. Already we've seen rioting against Sogavare's decision to forge closer ties with China, and this pact could bring the prospect of Chinese troops being brought in to both protect CCP interests in the islands and, as a bonus for Sogavare, to crush Malaitan opposition also. Australia, you'd have to think, should reconsider its position as the Solomon Islands' major provider of aid which, at $156 million in 2021/22, was already declining from previous years.
Rodney
Good news. China helps so many countries around the world, building infrastructure, schools and economies.
zichi
China buys countries.
bass4funk
That is until they rob them of all-natural resources and then they just leave them to their own demise.
Strangerland
You act as if your own country doesn't do exactly the same thing.
bass4funk
Not really, we have our own natural resources.
https://e360.yale.edu/features/the-dark-legacy-of-chinas-drive-for-global-resources
https://asia.nikkei.com/Politics/International-relations/No-China-base-Solomon-Islands-denial-does-little-to-quell-fears
Kobe White Bar Owner
Sogavare is on his 4 and final stint as PM and is taking care of his retirement package. Could backfire on him though and I hope it does!!
lostrune2
Caveat emptor - look what's happening in Sri Lanka
"Sri Lanka’s chaos highlights dangers of Chinese debt for Africa"
https://www.theafricareport.com/195579/sri-lankas-chaos-highlights-dangers-of-chinese-debt-for-africa/