China says military exercises intended to threaten Taiwan

3 Comments
BEIJING

A Chinese government spokesman said Wednesday that the country's military exercises around Taiwan are intended as a direct threat to the self-governing island's government over moves Beijing sees as cementing its independence from the mainland.

The message conveyed by the recent drills is "very clear," spokesman for the Cabinet's Taiwan Affairs Office An Fengshan said at a biweekly news conference.

"It is a strong warning to Taiwan independence separatist forces and their activities. It demonstrates our determination and capabilities to safeguard national sovereignty and territorial integrity," An said.

China has the "firm will, full confidence and sufficient capabilities" to block moves toward Taiwan's formal independence, An said.

China claims Taiwan as its own territory to be brought under control by force if necessary. A Japanese colony for 50 years, Taiwan was handed to China at the end of World War II but separated from the mainland in 1949 amid civil war.

Since her election in 2016, Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen has refused China's demand that she recognize Taiwan as a part of China. That prompted Beijing to cut off contact with her government, step up military exercises and work to increase Taiwan's diplomatic isolation.

Chinese state media have given heavy publicity to frequent missions by air force fighters, bombers and surveillance planes to circle Taiwan. China last month held drills on its side of the Taiwan Strait and has repeatedly sailed its sole operating aircraft carrier through the 160-kilometer (100-mile) -wide waterway.

Despite Beijing's threats and strong economic ties between the sides, surveys show few Taiwanese favor political unification with authoritarian, Communist Party-ruled China.

© Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

©2018 GPlusMedia Inc.

3 Comments
Taiwan actually is very strong and has the ability to attack and take over the mainland if they really wanted. But, war is bad and we do not need that to happen.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Sad to say, I'd give Taiwan three more years, max, before China marches in. They will want to recover their territory to celebrate the 100th founding of the Chinese Communist Party in 2021.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Love how the Chinese want the world to see them as a peaceful, advanced nation, and yet they still act like despots of old where Taiwan is concerned. What's so special about Taiwan that they can't let it go?

0 ( +0 / -0 )

