 Japan Today
Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Russian President Putin chairs a meeting with members of the government in Moscow
Russian President Vladimir Putin chairs a meeting with members of the government in Moscow, Russia August 27, 2025. Sputnik/Vyacheslav Prokofyev/Pool via REUTERSY. Image: Reuters/Vyacheslav Prokofyev
world

China says Putin, Kim Jong Un to attend military parade

3 Comments
BEIJING

Foreign leaders including Russian President Vladimir Putin and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un will attend a massive military parade in Beijing marking the formal surrender of Japan during World War II, according to the Chinese foreign ministry.

Attending the parade will be 26 foreign heads of state and government, Assistant Foreign Minister Hong Lei said at a news conference.

Also attending will be Belarus's President Aleksandr Lukashenko, Iran's President Masoud Pezashkian, Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto and South Korea's National Assembly Speaker Woo Won-shik.

China's "Victory Day" parade on September 3 is set to be a major projection of China's growing military might and show of diplomatic solidarity between China, Russia and the Global South.

On the day, President Xi Jinping will survey tens of thousands of troops at Tiananmen Square alongside the foreign dignitaries and senior Chinese leaders.

The highly choreographed military parade, expected to be one of China's largest in years, will showcase cutting-edge equipment like fighter jets, missile defense systems and hypersonic weapons.

© Thomson Reuters 2025.

©2025 GPlusMedia Inc.

How to Buy a Home in Japan as a Foreigner

Learn how to buy a home in Japan, including property buying procedures, financing options and currently available properties. The webinar will be held on September 9, 2025, from 6PM to 7PM (Japan Standard Time).

Register Today

Click Here

3 Comments
Login to comment

"China's "Victory Day" parade on September 3 is set to be a major projection of China's growing military might and show of diplomatic solidarity between China, Russia and the Global South."

Good! China is for the Chinese people their country their celebrations.

-3 ( +0 / -3 )

So Trump wasn't invited to join his buddies for the parade? He won't be happy being left out, but he's more likely to invite himself than rain on it.

-1 ( +1 / -2 )

It’s an axis party!

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Events

Tokyo Events for September 2025

GaijinPot Blog

Health

Letters from Japan: “Stinky Boyfriend”

Savvy Tokyo

Japan Post Suspends U.S. Packages: What Americans in Japan Need to Know (2025)

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

5 Mid-Season Fashion Trends To Watch in Tokyo 2025

Savvy Tokyo

Inu Shrine

GaijinPot Travel

Work

The Dos and Don’ts of ALT Classroom Management in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

2025 Top Jobs in Japan Week 35

GaijinPot Blog

Food

3 Easy Vegetarian Rice Cooker Recipes To Try

Savvy Tokyo

Health

Moflin Mania: Japan’s Fluffy AI Pet Everyone Wants

Savvy Tokyo

Lifestyle

Japanese Cleaning Products & Natural Alternatives For Every Room

Savvy Tokyo

Tokyo Launches Heat Map to Prevent Heatstroke

GaijinPot Blog

Events

Osaka Area Events for September 2025

GaijinPot Blog