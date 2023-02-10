China says it refused U.S. call about balloon because atmosphere not 'proper'

China’s Defense Ministry says it refused a call from U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin following the shooting down of an alleged Chinese spy balloon because the U.S. had “not created the proper atmosphere" for dialogue and exchange.
The U.S. action had “seriously violated international norms and set a pernicious precedent," ministry spokesperson Tan Kefei was quoted as saying in a statement issued late Thursday.
“Given that this irresponsible and seriously wrong approach by the U.S. did not create the proper atmosphere for dialogue and exchanges between the two militaries, China did not accept the U.S. proposal for a phone call between the two defense ministers," Tan said.
China, Tan added, “reserves the right to use necessary means to deal with similar situations."
China insists the object was a civilian weather balloon that had been blown off course, but has not said who it belonged to or offered other details.
After initially expressing “regret" over the incident, China's rhetoric has hardened in recent days as the FBI gathers debris from the site of the downing in U.S. territorial waters off the coast of South Carolina and sends it to the FBI’s lab in Quantico, Virginia for investigation.
Beijing said the U.S. “overreacted” by shooting it down. The Foreign Ministry has labeled the action “irresponsible” and calls U.S. claims that it was spying “part of the U.S. side’s information warfare against China.”
Austin had sought on Saturday to discuss the balloon issue with his Chinese counterpart, Wei Fenghe, but was refused, the Pentagon said.
In the wake of the incident, Secretary of State Antony Blinken canceled a planned trip to Beijing this week that some had hoped would help stabilize bilateral relations, which have fallen to their lowest level in decades.
The U.S. has flatly contradicted China’s version of events, saying that imagery of the balloon collected by American U-2 spy planes as it crossed the country showed that it was “capable of conducting signals intelligence collection” with multiple antennas and other equipment designed to upload sensitive information and solar panels to power them.
The U.S. says the balloon was part of a huge, military-linked aerial surveillance program that targeted more than 40 countries under the direction of the People’s Liberation Army. Similar balloons have sailed over five continents, according to the administration.© Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.
10 Comments
Kniknaknokkaer
Time to send some balloons over China eh
RKL
I can understand that China was busy reviewing all the surveillance intel they got from their free ride over US military installations and nuclear missile silos.
Nemo
THERE'S a guy with his undies in a bind.
Getting called out for the world to see and THAT is the best you can do?
I guess you should go to the pros and come up with some utterly BS but somewhat entertaining conspiracy claptrap like this:
At least you would get some rah-rahs from the delusionals....
sethwright
So they refuse to pick up the phone yet cry "escalation" when we shoot it down. It's like these losers don't have the ability to conduct diplomacy in good faith. It's constant lies and performative outrage.
It's time to reframe the narrative and stop appeasing the CCP. We signed no treaty agreeing to see Taiwan as a part of China. The "One China Principle", something they pretend is a holy document, is nothing other than an informal agreement by a misguided US president, dead for decades. The official policy of the West should be Taiwan's status is up to Taiwanese voters. And we won't ignore human rights or rule-of-law violations.
Jasper Cole
International norms are violated when you send an object into someone's airspace!
If CCP was innocent, which it was not when the balloon entered US airspace, it should have acted with respect by informing the US that it had done so.
Michael Machida
When I was a child I use to act the same way, so I can understand China's feelings on this matter.
I'm with you China!
Fredrik
Well, I would argue that China is part of Taiwan.
rainyday
Sheesh what a bunch of whiners.
Blacklabel
nobody respects or fears Secretary of the Military Austin. That much is obvious.
TheRegulator
Good on you China, don't stand for this childish behavior from the US.
Nemo
I think you are referring to the former idiot in chief.
As a senior general and the Defense Secrertary of the world's largest military, it's pretty obvious that the petty tyrants that the FFG called "very powerful" plainly both respect and fear him.
Just because he made your guy look like the idiot that he so patently is, does not mean that our adversaries take him as lightly as fools are want to do.