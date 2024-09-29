China says U.S. missile deployment in Philippines undermines peace

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi said the U.S. deployment of intermediate-range missiles in the Philippines "undermines regional peace and stability", the foreign ministry said on Sunday.
Speaking to South Korean Foreign Minister Cho Tae-yul in New York on Saturday, Wang also called for avoiding "war or chaos on the Korean Peninsula", the ministry said in a post on its website.
The U.S. deployed the Typhon system, which can be equipped with cruise missiles capable of striking Chinese targets, this year. China has demanded its removal, and Russia has joined in condemning the first deployment of the system to the Indo-Pacific, accusing Washington of fuelling an arms race.
Wang said the deployment "is not in the interests of regional countries".
The Philippines, southern neighbour to Taiwan, which Beijing claims as its own territory, is an important part of U.S. strategy in Asia and would be an indispensable staging point for the military to aid Taipei in the event of a Chinese attack.
Wang said exchanges and cooperation between China and South Korea have become more active this year.© Thomson Reuters 2024.
3 Comments
Login to comment
isabelle
World says China's constant, wanton violation of international law undermines peace.
There would be no need for such a deployment were China not such an aggressive bully that attacks its neighbors and steals their territory. Sadly, such acts will continue until the CCP falls.
Desert Tortoise
Undermines peace? More like it undermines their regional dominance and their ability to push the Philippines around. It might instead become dangerous to do so.
GDBD
China is not necessarily the good guy. But US and its other western partners are hundred times worse and agitators given the missile placements, nonstop sending their warships to the region. Their reaction to China is the outcome of seeing a country has the guts and power to say no to their dominance. Japan also try to be part of the club but I guess it has no option as it is still an occupied country living under the terms dictated to it after WWII.
Let me give you an comparison if you don't believe that statement:
One South East Asian boy goes to a shrine and rings the bell with a bit extra force, entire country goes nuts.Countless Japanese children are raped by US soldiers, yet ordinary Japanese still hold the US with highest regards, try to be more American and Anglicize their language every day a little more.