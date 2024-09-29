 Japan Today
Newsletter Signup Register / Login
FILE PHOTO: China's Foreign Minister Wang Yi in New York
FILE PHOTO: China's Foreign Minister Wang Yi looks on as he meets with U.S. Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken in New York, U.S. September 27, 2024. Heather Khalifa/Pool via REUTERS/File Photo Image: Reuters/Heather Khalifa
world

China says U.S. missile deployment in Philippines undermines peace

3 Comments
SHANGHAI

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi said the U.S. deployment of intermediate-range missiles in the Philippines "undermines regional peace and stability", the foreign ministry said on Sunday.

Speaking to South Korean Foreign Minister Cho Tae-yul in New York on Saturday, Wang also called for avoiding "war or chaos on the Korean Peninsula", the ministry said in a post on its website.

The U.S. deployed the Typhon system, which can be equipped with cruise missiles capable of striking Chinese targets, this year. China has demanded its removal, and Russia has joined in condemning the first deployment of the system to the Indo-Pacific, accusing Washington of fuelling an arms race.

Wang said the deployment "is not in the interests of regional countries".

The Philippines, southern neighbour to Taiwan, which Beijing claims as its own territory, is an important part of U.S. strategy in Asia and would be an indispensable staging point for the military to aid Taipei in the event of a Chinese attack.

Wang said exchanges and cooperation between China and South Korea have become more active this year.

© Thomson Reuters 2024.

©2024 GPlusMedia Inc.
Video promotion

Niseko Green Season

3 Comments
Login to comment

China says U.S. missile deployment in Philippines undermines peace

World says China's constant, wanton violation of international law undermines peace.

There would be no need for such a deployment were China not such an aggressive bully that attacks its neighbors and steals their territory. Sadly, such acts will continue until the CCP falls.

2 ( +2 / -0 )

Undermines peace? More like it undermines their regional dominance and their ability to push the Philippines around. It might instead become dangerous to do so.

2 ( +2 / -0 )

China is not necessarily the good guy. But US and its other western partners are hundred times worse and agitators given the missile placements, nonstop sending their warships to the region. Their reaction to China is the outcome of seeing a country has the guts and power to say no to their dominance. Japan also try to be part of the club but I guess it has no option as it is still an occupied country living under the terms dictated to it after WWII.

Let me give you an comparison if you don't believe that statement:

One South East Asian boy goes to a shrine and rings the bell with a bit extra force, entire country goes nuts.

Countless Japanese children are raped by US soldiers, yet ordinary Japanese still hold the US with highest regards, try to be more American and Anglicize their language every day a little more.
-1 ( +0 / -1 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Counting The Yen: Cost Of Giving Birth in Japan

Savvy Tokyo

Shirabu Onsen

GaijinPot Travel

Kinchakuda Manjushage Park

GaijinPot Travel

Top 5 Tokyo Fall Fashion Shoe Trends For 2024

Savvy Tokyo

Tokyo Coding Club’s Code Quest Camps 2024

Savvy Tokyo

10 Things to Consider Before Getting a Pet in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Travel

A Weekend Itinerary in Fukui: Dinosaurs, Rainbows and Surf

GaijinPot Blog

events

Tokyo Events For October 2024

Savvy Tokyo

Jobs Outside the Big Cities of Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Everything You Need To Know About The My Number Card

GaijinPot Blog

Is Nagoya the Best Place to Live in Japan?

GaijinPot Blog

2024 Top Jobs in Japan Week 32

GaijinPot Blog