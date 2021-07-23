China says WHO plan to audit labs in COVID origins probe 'arrogant'

China on Thursday said a WHO proposal to audit Chinese labs as part of further investigation into the origins of the coronavirus pandemic showed "disrespect" and "arrogance towards science".
Last week, the World Health Organization said a second stage of the international probe should include audits of Chinese labs, amid increasing pressure from the United States for an investigation into a biotech lab in Wuhan.
The proposal outlined by WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus included "audits of relevant laboratories and research institutions operating in the area of the initial human cases identified in December 2019" -- referring to the Chinese city of Wuhan.
But China's vice health minister Zeng Yixin told reporters Thursday that he was "extremely surprised" by the plan, which he said showed "disrespect for common sense and arrogance towards science".
Long derided as a right-wing conspiracy theory and vehemently rejected by Beijing, the idea that COVID-19 may have emerged from a lab leak has been gaining momentum.
Beijing has repeatedly insisted that a leak would have been "extremely unlikely", citing the conclusion reached by a joint WHO-Chinese mission to Wuhan in January.
At the same time, Chinese officials and state media have pushed an alternate theory that the virus could have escaped from the U.S. military research lab at Fort Detrick, Maryland.
Nationalist tabloid Global Times said it had collected five million signatures from Chinese web users on a petition to investigate the U.S. lab.
Top officials have also amplified theories that the virus may have been imported with frozen food.
Yuan Zhiming, director of the National Biosafety Laboratory at the Wuhan Institute of Virology, told Thursday's press conference "no pathogen leakage or staff infection accidents have occurred" since the lab opened in 2018.
Zeng hit back at what he called "rumors" about the lab, insisting that it had "never carried out gain-of-function research on coronaviruses, nor is there a so-called manmade virus".
His comments were in reference to the type of research that has featured heavily in theories about a possible lab leak.
China has in recent days faced accusations from the WHO that it had not shared the necessary raw data during the first phase of the investigation, with Tedros urging Beijing to "be transparent, to be open and cooperate" on a second phase.
Tedros also called for more studies of animal markets in and around Wuhan.
The U.N. health agency has been under intensifying pressure for a new, more in-depth investigation of how the disease that has killed more than four million people around the world first emerged.
The WHO was only able to send a team of independent, international experts to Wuhan in January, more than a year after COVID-19 first surfaced there, to help Chinese counterparts probe the pandemic's origins.
Thursday's comments come ahead of a weekend trip to China by U.S. Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman to address deteriorating ties between the two countries.
It is the highest-level visit under President Joe Biden and comes amid tensions between the two powers over issues including the pandemic's origins, human rights and cybersecurity.© 2021 AFP
26 Comments
BlackFlagCitizen
How is it arrogant, China? You would think a country would like to clear its name given the state of affairs around the world. This isn't about your feelings - it's about getting to the bottom of this to ensure we don't make the same mistake again.
non party
another whitewash to save China....
WHO is a joke
Each official received millions of $$$ from China to hide the truth.
This is just another drama to save China...
Biden and Fauci all are in the same team to protect China. Chinese money shuts up all the mouths...
If WHO is real then why they kept on denying the origin of virus possibility ( human made) until today??????
We tax payers are stupid. We public are ignorant as we believe in the fake media, which is funded by China.
flowers
Flip-flopping, putting politics ahead of science. No wonder, people don’t trust WHO any more.
nishikat
There is no lab origin of the coronavirus. If so then where did the Delta variant come from? The lab as well? Move on!!
Monty
I know why China is saying that...
They are very worried that the truth about the Corona Virus will finally comes to light.
Fiddlers
Isn't it too much of a coincidence that one of China's top coronavirus laboratories happens to be located in Wuhan ??
Also if they had nothing to hide why not let WHO investigate properly and unhindered.
snowymountainhell
Perhaps: “You came here once this year. We showed you our CoVid ‘museum’ with the ‘real’ truth. Wasn’t that enough?” -
“after COVID-19 first surfaced there,…”
John doe
China and america are as bad as each other, they are basically playing a blame game.
there is a lab of virology in Wuhan,
the place where it all began.
china said it was from the wet markets.
America was funding research of coronaviruses in the same lab in Wuhan.
so the scientists were working on a virus like covid 19, but they say that it couldnt of came from the lab that they were researching. yeah sure
nishikat
Why should they? Scientists predict more and worse Pandemics in the future. More variants. Will they come from the same lab? It sounds like some Dr. Evil 007 plot or something.
stormcrow
No. The WHO plan to audit Chinese labs isn't 'arrogant'. What is arrogant is the way the Chinese government refuses to cooperate with the investigation of a virus that originated in China and has been responsible for the deaths of millions of people worldwide. Now that's arrogance in its purest form.
Paul
It is China that is arrogant in thinking that we will blindly believe your excuses and complete lack of transparency and resistance for a real investigation!!!
oldman_13
One thing I've noticed about many Chinese people both in China and abroad, is that they have an almost fanatical belief that China can do no wrong. These people have no problems criticizing and demonizing other countries and peoples, yet the moment anyone dares to say anything negative about China, no matter how true, they immediately get hostile.
Kobe White Bar Owner
How to say white wash in Chinese?..
bass4funk
No one is surprised by this. This is typical China, now had they’d agreed to an audit, then I would have been astonishingly shocked.
dbsaiya
Tedros will back off, and say, "I tried." He wants to cover his tracks because he didn't shut down all Chinese international travel before the 2020 lunar new year. I think he's also coming to the realization that the most recent WHO fact finding trip orchestrated by the CCP turned up zilch.
SuperLib
China, this needs to be investigated. Stop getting in the way.
M3M3M3
Do we really need an audit of the lab? We already know the Chinese were carrying out gain of function research on bat corona viruses funded by the NIH. What sort of smoking gun are we expecting to find a year after any leak? If it happened, it's likely to be the result of one person's sloppiness rather than a discoverable systemic failure. If it didn't happen, it was only a matter of time until it did.
Virologists, pharmaceutical companies, governments and other BSL4 labs all want to sweep this under the rug and return to business as usual. The last thing they want to acknowledge is that all gain of function research being carried out at similar BSL4 labs is a potential ticking time bomb. If it wasn't a leak at the WIV in 2020, it would be the Indian CCMR in 2030 or Porton Down in 2040 or Fort Detrick in 2050. Blaming the Chinese for refusing to open their doors to a top secret government facility is a very convenient way to distract people from the real issue here.
Jimizo
Yep. The CCP couldn’t care less about this though.
Spent much time in China, sport?
Outside of China, I’ve had many coworkers and friends from China who are very open about China’s shortcomings, most notably the corruption of the CCP. I’ve had others defending the CCP. One argument that comes up is that the European powers and the US were not democracies either when they modernized. Doesn’t really wash with me.
In China, criticising the CCP is a different matter. We all know why.
Let’s keep it to criticising the government and not attacking the people, eh. That’s more serious and adult.
This article is about the CCP’s arrogance.
The Avenger
Keep the heat on them but it's probably too late to find much.
China and Dr. Fauci are singing a similar tune. Not quite in sync yet. One may think there is collusion somewhere to be found and WHO may know.
ulysses
That’s a proven lie!!!
Liars make the job of finding the truth more difficult.
WeiWei
One of the funniest comments ever. The delta variant has nothing to do with the origin of the virus, it is a mutation of the virus. Does not say anything about the origin.
M3M3M3
It's not. I trust the BBC is a credible enough source for you?
quercetum
Fort Detrick Fort Detrick inherited the "devil's legacy," the infamous Unit 731 biological force that was part of the old Imperial Japanese Army. Per files at the US National Archives, from 1946 to 1949, about 60 interviews were conducted with former Unit 731 members at Fort Detrick. U.S. biological warfare experts learned a lot from their Japanese counterparts and tested these weapons.
Germ warfare was used in the Korean War with germ bombs loaded with plague- or cholera-infected fleas, ants and flies. During the Vietnam War, we sprayed defoliant Agent Orange over 10% of land in southern Vietnam, harming 4.8 million Vietnamese then and still haunting many now.
Have you ever been to Saigon or Ho Chi Min City? You can see many handicapped people on streets begging and in parks. America has never taken responsibility for spraying the herbicide over Laos during that War. And Agent Orange was developed by the Fort Detrick Biological Warfare Laboratories.
The Wuhan Institute of Virology receives U.S. government grants. This is what Trump had to say about it in an interview in May 2019.
*Trump, May 14:** Yeah. As I understand it, before I got here, $7.5 million in 2014. And look, they said they were studying different things and you know, things like that happen. But, you know, money was given by the Obama administration early on. … I ended it. … I took a lot of heat too. They said, “Oh, we’re studying all sorts of stuff.” You saw what happened. I ended it.*
To make a long story short, the Japanese came up with this idea and Unit 731 biological force tested it on humans during the war. The US took the baton and tried various weapons in the Korean and Vietnam wars. The lab at Fort Detrick had to shut down due to safety lapses and being highly contagious. The US has contracted the Chinese to conduct research in the name of developing vaccines for public health but also for use as biological weapons. The Chinese no doubt is wants to develop biological weapons.
There is no reason to believe safety lapses at the Wuhan Institute of Virology and Fort Detrick aren’t happening at labs in other countries as well. If you like to spice things up a bit, and some melodramatic JT posters do, these are "intentional safety lapses."
It is my opinion that the US got hold of Unit 731 and saw something valuable that could be of use. The Chinese are in on the game. These can't be the only two countries in the world with such labs.
dmhondz
First it was bat soup, then pangolins from South East Asia, then change it to frozen imported meat, now its from a lab in the US. Never mind that there is a virus lab in Wuhan and impossible to have a "leak" because they said so.
Why WHO is doing a turn around now and asking more access to the Wuhan lab? 1.5 years is enough time to cover their bases and we all know China is very much capable of changing the narrative to push their own agenda.
Blacklabel
how long until Fauci announces "nothing to see here, we need to move on"?
ulysses
Reading and comprehension are different skills!!!
You quoted one dubious source but forgot this one
Though I am glad you trust the BBC, I’ll make sure to quote from them from now on!!!
>
ulysses
The GOP insisted that there was no virus, or it was nothing worse than the flu.
Interesting to see them devoting so much effort on something which didn’t exist for them a few months ago!!!!