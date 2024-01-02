Newsletter Signup Register / Login
world

China sees robust travel, tourism demand during New Year's Day holiday

0 Comments
BEIJING

Travel in China flourished over the three-day New Year's holiday, with 135 million domestic tourist trips, up 155% from last year, while domestic tourism revenue rose to 79.73 billion yuan ($11.23 billion), data released Monday showed.

During the New Year holidays, more than 128 million passenger trips were made on China's transport network, up 78.4% from 2023 and 33.1% from 2022, according to Ministry of Transport figures reported by state media.

The number of railway passenger trips surged 177.5% year-on-year, and air passenger trips jumped 140.3%, the Global Times reported.

Cold weather across large parts of the country did not deter people from flocking to music festivals and concerts, while group outings of families increased, the government said, adding that the popularity of ice and snow leisure in East China, Central China, South China and other places had increased.

Provinces in the north such as Heilongjiang took advantage of wintry cold, promoting ice and snow tourism and extending the operating hours of key scenic spots, subways and buses, the ministry of culture and tourism said.

Beijing also gave out vouchers to help stimulate holiday demand and spur the economy, as urban ice and snow-themed projects and theme parks have become increasingly important drivers of economic revenue for many cities.

From Saturday to Monday, passenger trips by air were likely to reach 5.19 million trips, 140.3% higher year on year, while journeys on highways and waterways are expected to jump by 46.1% and 72.9% respectively, according to the Ministry of Transport, as reported by state media outlet Xinhua.

© Thomson Reuters 2024.

©2024 GPlusMedia Inc.

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Culture

‘Tax’ is 2023’s Kanji of The Year

GaijinPot Blog

Traditional Games to Celebrate the New Year in Japan

Savvy Tokyo

tokyo

Shiofune Kannon-ji Temple

GaijinPot Travel

events

Savvy Tokyo’s Most Loved ‘Life In Japan’ Articles of 2023

Savvy Tokyo

Year of the Dragon: Where To Find Dragons in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Kyo-Train Garaku

GaijinPot Travel

Culture

Best Shrines For Hatsumode in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

2023 Top Jobs in Japan Week 49

GaijinPot Blog

Letters from Japan: Goodbye 2023

Savvy Tokyo

Sanno-ji Temple

GaijinPot Travel

Lifestyle

How Did Women’s Empowerment Unfold in Japan in 2023?

Savvy Tokyo

Winter

Warm Destinations to Visit During Winter in Japan

GaijinPot Blog