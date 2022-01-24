China sends 39 warplanes toward Taiwan

China flew 39 warplanes toward Taiwan in its largest such sortie of the new year, continuing a pattern that the island has answered by scrambling its own jets in response.
The formation Sunday night included 24 J-16 fighter jets and 10 J-10 jets, among other support aircraft and electronic warfare aircraft, according to Taiwan's defense ministry.
Taiwan's air force scrambled its own jets and tracked the People's Liberation Army planes on its air defense radar systems, the defense ministry said.
Chinese pilots have been flying towards Taiwan on a near-daily basis in the past year and a half, since Taiwan's government started publishing the data regularly. The largest sortie was 56 warplanes on a single day last October.
The activity has generally been in the air space southwest of Taiwan and falls into what Taiwan's military calls the air defense identification zone, or air space it monitors out of national security considerations.
Taiwan and China split during a civil war in 1949, but China claims the island as its own territory. As a result, Beijing opposes any action that would identify Taiwan as a sovereign state and has used diplomatic and military means to isolate and intimidate Taiwan.
Tensions have been high since Taiwanese citizens elected Tsai Ing-wen as president in 2016, to which Beijing responded by cutting off previously established communications with the island's government. Tsai's predecessor was friendly to China and had endorsed Beijing's claim that the two are part of a single Chinese nation.
Tokyo-m
China is the single greatest threat to peace on this planet right now.
letsberealistic
Are we about to have a world war? The US, and ostensibly Japan, are potentially going to be fighting on two fronts (Taiwan and Ukraine). Meanwhile, the world's economies are in decline and COVID is still causing headaches.
lincolnman
More evidence of the Trump/Putin/Kim/Mullahs alliance to put pressure on the US from all geographic areas to attempt to re-elect their stooge Trump, or a similar authoritarian-friendly Repub in 2024....
When the Repubs win, so does Russia, China, nK, and Iran....
itsonlyrocknroll
Salutations and greetings to new U.S. Ambassador to Japan, Rahm Emanuel welcome to the Asia Pacific.
Blacklabel
Is Biden in Delaware for the weekend as usual?
geronimo2006
US should sell Taiwan 39 F-35s in response.
Addfwyn
The headline is a bit click-baity, they make it sound it something new is happening and a war is about to start, and not a standard drill that has been happening for over a year.
@letsberealistic
Not likely at all unless some third-party makes a first move. Which is always possible, of course.
Taiwan could start a military action by declaring independence, but they would know that is a terrible idea. Most of the people there prefer maintaining the status quo to overtly declaring independence.
Short of that, China is not going to want to engage in a military action against a population they consider their countrymen unless they have to. Not to mention, the status quo is generally pretty good for them too.
oldman_13
The world stands with you, Taiwan, against any and all aggression from the People's republic of China!!!