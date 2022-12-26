China sends 71 warplanes, 7 ships toward Taiwan in 24 hours

China’s military sent 71 planes and seven ships toward Taiwan in a 24-hour display of force directed at the island, Taiwan’s defense ministry said Monday, after China expressed anger at Taiwan-related provisions i n a U.S. annual defense spending bill passed on Saturday.
China’s military harassment of self-ruled Taiwan, which it claims is its own territory, has intensified in recent years, and the Communist Party’s People’s Liberation Army has sent planes or ships toward the island on a near-daily basis.
Between 6 a.m. Sunday and 6 a.m. Monday, 47 of the Chinese planes crossed the median of the Taiwan Strait, an unofficial boundary once tacitly accepted by both sides, according to Taiwan’s Ministry of National Defense.
Among the planes China sent towards Taiwan were 18 J-16 fighter jets, 11 J-1 fighters, 6 Su-30 fighters and drones.
Taiwan said it monitored the Chinese moves through its land-based missile systems, as well as on its own navy vessels.
“This is a firm response to the current US-Taiwan escalation and provocation,” said Shi Yi, the spokesman for the PLA’s Eastern Theater Command, in a statement on Sunday night. It announced that the PLA was holding joint combat patrols and joint strike drills in the waters around Taiwan.
Shi was referring to the U.S. defense spending bill, which calls China a strategic challenge. With regard to the Indo-Pacific region, the legislation authorizes increased security cooperation with Taiwan and requires expanded cooperation with India on emerging defense technologies, readiness and logistics.
China’s military has often used large military exercises as a demonstration of force in response to U.S. government actions in support of Taiwan. It conducted large live-fire military exercises in August in response to U.S. House speaker Nancy Pelosi’s visit to Taiwan. Beijing views visits from foreign governments to the island as de facto recognition of the island as independent and a challenge to China’s claim of sovereignty.© Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.
Tom San
GO CHINA!
mtuffizi
what do china gain by show off the planes and ships?
Olrik
I believe the article meant either J-10 or J-11 fighters rather than J-1…
Peter14
China once again interfering in Taiwan's business. The warmongering China continues to exhibit does nothing but show China's true colors to the world. It is not to be trusted, it is hostile and it harbors dreams of hegemony for itself.
Remove investments from China, seek other nations to do business with and create alliances to limit Chinese military ambitions to create a China centric empire.
Zoroto
Did they stand in international airspace?
Hiro
Weird timing considering they are currently fighting a huge covid wave. Maybe they did this to shift focus of the public away from the dire covid situation. Whenever a crisis hit, polititian are prone to seek some kind of outside threat/conflict to shift focus and criticism away from the government.