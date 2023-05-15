Newsletter Signup Register / Login
world

China sentences 78-year-old U.S. citizen to life in prison on spying charges

5 Comments
BEIJING

China sentenced a 78-year-old United States citizen to life in prison Monday on spying charges.

John Shing-Wan Leung, who holds permanent residency in Hong Kong, was detained April 15, 2021, by the counterintelligence agency in the southeastern city of Suzhou. The city’s intermediate court announced Leung’s sentence in a brief statement on its social media site but gave no details of the charges.

Such investigations and trials are held behind closed doors and little or no information is made public.

Relations between Washington and Beijing have hit a historical low amid disputes over trade, technology, human rights and China’s increasingly aggressive approach toward its territorial claims.

The sentencing comes as U.S. President Joe Biden is traveling to Hiroshima, Japan, for the Group of Seven major industrial nations summit, followed by a visit to Papua New Guinea, a Pacific island nation in a region where China has sought to increase its economic, military and diplomatic influence.

While the Suzhou court offered no indication of a tie to overall China-U.S. relations, spying charges are highly selective and evidence backing them up is not released. That is standard practice among most countries, who wish to secure their personal connections, networks and access to information.

However, China’s authoritarian political system and the ruling Communist Party’s absolute control over legal matters, civil society and freedom of information forestalls demands for further information, as well as court appeals.

© Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

©2023 GPlusMedia Inc.

5 Comments
The US is no different,it has secret proceeding against American under the Bank Secrecy Act Google Bank Suspicious Activity Report

-2 ( +0 / -2 )

Good for China to get rid of these moles.

-3 ( +0 / -3 )

Seems the CCP have taken a que from the "hostage diplomacy" seminar that the Russians helpfully put on for them.

78? He is more likely to die in prison than to be traded. Seems like the CCP should have taken better notes. Perhaps the Russians could be pursuaded to give another demonstration....

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Relations between Washington and Beijing have hit a historical low

Just your weekly reminder: elections do have consequences

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Spying on the healthcare and pension systems?

0 ( +0 / -0 )

