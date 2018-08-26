Newsletter Signup Register / Login
US President Donald Trump (left) and China's President Xi Jinping leaves a business leaders event at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing on November 9, 2017 Photo: AFP/File
world

China slams Trump accusations over N Korea

0 Comments
By Nicolas Asfouri
BEIJING

China on Saturday called Donald Trump "irresponsible" after the U.S. President cancelled his top diplomat's latest trip to North Korea and suggested Beijing was stalling efforts to disarm Pyongyang.

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo was due to return to North Korea next week for what he described as the next stage in ensuring the "final, fully verified denuclearization of North Korea".

But Trump -- facing a slew of domestic problems and independent reports that North Korea has done little or nothing to roll back its nuclear program -- vetoed the plan on Friday.

"Because of our much tougher trading stance with China, I do not believe they are helping with the process of denuclearization as they once were," despite U.N. sanctions against the nuclear-armed regime, Trump said.

Beijing hit back at Trump's "capricious" accusations in a statement posted on the foreign ministry website.

"The U.S. statement is contrary to basic facts and is irresponsible. We are seriously concerned about this," Chinese foreign ministry spokesman Lu Kang said in the statement.

"All parties concerned should... show more sincerity and flexibility, instead of being capricious and put the blame on others," he said.

The trip would have been Pompeo's fourth to North Korea, and the second since a historic summit on June 12 between Trump and Kim in Singapore.

Trump said on Friday that Pompeo would still head to North Korea "in the near future," saying this would likely occur when the U.S.-China trading relationship is "resolved."

The world's two largest economies are engaged in an escalating trade war, exchanging tit-for-tat tariffs on $100 billion in goods, with the most recent levies imposed by both sides on Thursday.

© 2018 AFP

©2018 GPlusMedia Inc.

MK Taxi Service

A convenient, reasonable, and reliable fleet with 24/7 English-speaking service.

Call: 03-5547-5551

Book Now

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Offer

Enjoy 20% off Lunch & Dinner

Hana-Goyomi

Offer

Get a free dessert after Napoli-style pizza!

AOI NAPOLI IN THE PARK

Offer

Enjoy 10% off your bill!

Stall

Fashion

This Is What To Expect At ‘The World Of Anna Sui Exhibition’ In Roppongi

Savvy Tokyo

Food

5 Cold Ramen Dishes for the Sweltering Japanese Summer

GaijinPot Blog

What's Happening

This Week(End): Tokyo Area Events For Aug 4-5

Savvy Tokyo

Offer

50% OFF of Botox Injections

Tengenji Solaria Clinic

Food and Drink

Asahi Soft Drinks Factory Tour

GaijinPot Travel

Understanding the Japan Pension System, Pt. 1: What Is It and How Does It Work?

GaijinPot Blog

LGBT

Aisotope Lounge

GaijinPot Travel

Shrines

Heian Shrine

GaijinPot Travel

Offer

¥3000 Dinner ticket for Coconoma in Roppongi!

Coconoma Season Dining