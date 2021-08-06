China slams U.S. offer of safe haven for Hong Kong residents

China’s Foreign Ministry on Friday attacked a U.S. offer of temporary refuge for people from Hong Kong as a “vain attempt to stigmatize" the semi-autonomous southern city and China's central government.
The statement from the ministry’s office in Hong Kong came hours after President Joe Biden made the offer in response to Beijing’s increasing moves to tighten its control and crush the pro-democracy opposition.
Biden signed a memorandum allowing people from Hong Kong currently residing in the United States to live and work in the country for 18 months, in direct response to Hong Kong’s sweeping new national security law and other measures that undercut the rights promised when the former British colony was handed back to China in 1997. It also comes as China and the United States are at odds over a range of foreign policy and trade issues.
The Foreign Ministry said Biden’s move “slandered and smeared Hong Kong’s national security law, nakedly intervened in Hong Kong affairs and China’s internal affairs, and blatantly trampled on international law and the basic norms of international relations."
The U.S. was “weaving lies and slandering Hong Kong’s national security laws, blatantly beautifying the anti-China chaos in Hong Kong, and presumptuously offering the so-called ‘safe haven,'" the ministry said. “It is a vain attempt to stigmatize Hong Kong, stigmatize China, and stop at nothing to undermine Hong Kong through petty actions.”
The people of Hong Kong and China would respond to such “shameless political manipulation" which is “doomed to failure!," said the statement, attributed to an unidentified spokesperson and posted on the office's website.
The safe haven offer is the latest in a series of steps taken by the administration in response to Beijing's crackdown, including suspending an extradition treaty with the territory and other special treatment not extended to the rest of China, along with imposing visa bans on Hong Kong and Chinese officials and cutting them off from the U.S. financial system.
“Given the politically motivated arrests and trials, the silencing of the media, and the diminishing space for elections and democratic opposition, we will continue to take steps in support of people in Hong Kong,” White House press secretary Jen Psaki said.
China imposed the national security law on Hong Kong in response to months of pro-democracy street protests in 2019. Police have arrested at least 100 opposition politicians, activists and demonstrators, imposed severe limits on political speech, reorganized the local legislature to ensure an overwhelming pro-Beijing majority and demanded that anyone holding public officer prove their loyalty to China.
Pro-democracy activists in exile pleaded with Congress last month to pass legislation to provide both temporary refuge and permanent refugee status in the U.S., after Hong Kong police confirmed they had a list of more than 50 people who would be arrested if they attempted to leave.
There are several thousand people from Hong Kong in the United States who would be eligible to remain and avoid being deported under what is formally known as deferred enforced departure, according to the Department of Homeland Security.
Psaki didn’t rule out extending refuge beyond 18 months depending on developments in Hong Kong.© Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.
44 Comments
Login to comment
P. Smith
Of course China “slams” this decision. China isn’t happy that the US has a competent president willing to actually stand up to it instead of family mouthing off on Twitter.
I’d love to hear Zichi’s opinion on this, but he seems to be MIA today. Can’t blame him given another poster has an extremely unhealthy obsession with him.
Reckless
When everything you say is hyperbole people will just ignore you. Sad.
noriahojanen
It's Hong Kong residents' choice as to where to live. Beijing either evicts them, or let them go and respect their decision. Or would they try to build another Great Wall on the harbor, claiming "to prevent foreign invasions" :D
Michael Machida
China slams U.S. offer of safe haven for Hong Kong residents
When I read this I laughed out loud so hard. China is funny. Trying to control everyone with no teeth.
I read the entire post and just am so proud of America.
Yukijin
This is the first time fighting communism has had such a reliable comedic aspect to it.
The CCP just cannot see how childish they look.
ArtistAtLarge
China can go pound sand.
Slickdrifter
I hate war mongering, I really do.
But with this issue ((U.S. to offer of temporary refuge for people from Hong Kong)) in said article.
And Biden's 750 million dollar proposal to arm Taiwan.
China must be super livid with the U.S. right now.
These are war moves folks. No doubt about it.
WilliB
P. Smith
LOL, great to see some people have a sense of black humour.
Fighto!
The Commies can just shut it. Just look at the despicable, Nazi-like police in the photo.
Freedom-loving democracies like the US and Canada are right in voicing serious concerns for those still remaining in Hong Kong.
All those remaining in the Chinese puppet police state of HK should be getting out ASAP. No sympathy for those who delay and end up locked down permanently - or worse - under a genocidal Communist regime.
Boycott China, Boycott the Genocide Games 2022.
Kurukuru
So sorry HK . wish China would F.O. and leave you alone
Kurukuru
Yes, China is everywhere.
Mocheake
Outstanding! As one poster above wrote, I am so proud of America.
GdTokyo
Pound sand, CCP. The Majority of the world agrees with us.
englisc aspyrgend
China under Number eleven has totally reneged on its treaty obligations, something all his predecessors studiously avoided doing. He has dragged China’s international reputation in the mire. Who now can honestly trust anything they say. I feel deeply sorry for the brave people of Hong Kong, sadly the CCP mafia will crush them with overwhelming brute force if need be.
Stop feeding the beast. Boycott the Genocide Olympics.
Peter14
China once again trying to play the victim card, when it is the aggressive party trying to stamp out freedom of speech, and thought in Hong Kong. Someone wants to give safe haven to those unable to speak truth in Hong Kong and China complains. Clearly China wants to imprison them or make them live miserable lives under CCP control, where they can not be the people they dream of being.
China once again moves to crush the dreams and aspirations of citizens under its control. What a disgusting government that would rather its citizens live in misery than be free to live elsewhere where they can be happier.
Kurukuru
China Love you not!
Laguna
The CCP is a criminal organization. Look at the huge number of Chinese diaspora and the number of countries which have, historically been willing to take them in. The CCP is digging China's grave.
Paul
Entire statement is pathetic pile of crap that China feed to their brainless nationalist puppets!
LOL, how is that even possible?
Hong Kong’s national security law is an attack human right and freedom, it has no right to exist!
China is daily and blatantly trampling basic norms of international relations!!!
They can stay 18 months, so no, it does not fail. It's only people with pea brains believe your crap!
Yes, I hope so, by escaping from Chinese dictatorship.
China did a very good job of that all by itself!
BlackFlagCitizen
How ironic - CCP members and their families have been immigrating west in droves.
Kurukuru
China! Seriously go away,
GdTokyo
to which we can add”Give me your freedom loving people seeking to escape a totalitarian dictatorship because they know the value of democracy. We have space for them.”
GdTokyo
True story: one of my best friends in high school’s parents left Hong Kong for the US shortly before she was born. No language skills, the grandmother never learned English. $1,000 USD in their pocket. They opened a Chinese restaurant and worked their asses off. They retired millionaires. They are THE American dream.
We have space for everyone that wants to and can get out. They have advanced skills. They love democracy. We should take everyone we can get. They are a source of American renewal, and a poke in the eye to the totalitarian CCP.
lostrune2
Lol, China sounds like blowing their tops off, huffin' and puffin'
Of course China can't tell the US whom the US extends the right to live and work on its soil
3RENSHO
"...and demanded that anyone holding public officer [sic]"
It is physically and grammatically impossible to "hold public officer".
quercetum
Its a good offer. They need to be warned though that in the US they can be mistaken as Chinese and be brutally attacked for sourcing the virus even if they’re elderly.
Nibek32
China has made an enemy with every democratic country in the world by their oppression on the people of HK. They can censor everything that happens in their country, but the eyes of the world watched what unfolded there and it’s unforgivable.
They are setting themselves up for a major downfall.
Sal Affist
The photo caption indicates a sentence under the security law occurred for participation in a 2020 protest. Most civilized countries do not allow application of ex post facto laws, where someone is punished afterwards for a law enacted only after the alleged offense occurred.
Mark
""allowing people from Hong Kong currently residing in the United States""
Read Biden's lips, I think the U.S. has the right to offer what ever it wishes to it's residence regardless of where they came from.
The land of the free is and will always be there to help those who are oppressed.
Pukey2
It's good they have a chance to go to the USA, but I wonder how accepting these republicans are of non-white immigrants. The USA has seen record levels of anti-Asian and anti-Chinese abuse and killings. Are they going to place even more limits on Asians entering certain universities? Are they going to blamed for rising house prices? Asians have often been made the scapegoats in USA.
Sam Watters
The CCP: the political equivalent of toilet paper.
ushosh123
Tbf, China is silly in protesting this but it's not like it's that much, there isn't that many Hong Kong residents currently residing in us that wouldn't seek refugee status if it came down to it.
CaptDingleheimer
If the Western world would make a converted effort to stop buying cheap Chinese stuff for a year or two, the resulting economic upheaval among the newly-created middle class in China would have the government there running for the hills.
ShinkansenCaboose
My wife and I will never ever again go to Hong Kong nor mainland China (Actually Taiwan's Land)
Our online fighting for the suppression and slavery of all the CCP has done has marked us. Won't even get on a flight that would potentially divert us to HK or any mainland airports.
Free HK people and all the repressed by the CCP.
America, my country should give all Hong Kongers a welcome and permanent visa.
Nibek32
China is just bitter the US is killing them in the Olympics, again. Even with the CCP putting children in camps to train them all day long for the sole purpose of winning medals, they still fall short of the US. That had to sting.
The dead look in all the eyes of those Chinese athletes is telling, they are not happy even when they win.
Yrral
Why are billion of Asian living in oppression,in Asia,when most of other people are fighting for their liberation, around the world,Whites in America are the last to offer refuge to anybody,when they seek to deny other minority,the birthrights in America
Yrral
China made 100 of billions of Dollars,off of the American government,when American brought Chinese good with stimulus money
Yrral
Caboose,what have you done about the oppression of minorities in America,it seems hypocritical to fight oppression in China,when you are not fighting against oppression in the US
theFu
CCP-China caused all of this, not the USA.
Had they simply honored their agreement of 1 country, 2 systems and left the SARs "autonomous" - that's the 2nd word in the abbreviation - then Hong Kong would be thriving, visitors would be going, the democracy movement probably wouldn't have gone crazy and locals wouldn't be selling their leases (nobody actually owns anything in China) and running away.
CCP-China - deflecting the core problem away from themselves, when THEY ARE 100% the cause.
MilesTeg
It seems China is in full propaganda mode all the time. A shovel won't do. You need a backhoe to deal with the amounts of crap they spew. You'd think they'd be happy to get rid of the so-called troublemakers. But this is hardly surprising. What's surprising and disappointing is the lack of questioning and open discussion about their government's policies and statements among Chinese citizens. I don't think it's out of fear. More likely that the majority of Chinese blindly and stupidly support whatever their government does out of some moronic patriotism...er...nationalism.
itsonlyrocknroll
President Joe Biden, has taken the lead and made a balanced decision.
This has saved lives, and the threat of torture on return.
Yrral
I am for all people willing to fight for their liberation,but running from a fight,no one will truly fight for you,
Pukey2
nibek32:
Er, you may want to look at the medal table used in the universe outside the USA.
James
All part of the CCP's plan to infiltrate The US with as many loyal chinese people as possible.
Those that are not loyal are not permitted to leave.
Yrral
Iachance ask the people of Afghanistan that question,and you will get your answer