Newsletter Signup Register / Login
world

China targets rumors, religion in updated party rules

1 Comment
BEIJING

China's ruling Communist Party has issued a revised set of regulations governing members' behavior, threatening punishment for spreading political rumors and recommending those who cling to religious beliefs be asked to leave the party.

President Xi Jinping's on-going crackdown against deep-rooted corruption, begun six years ago when he took office, has shaken up the party, with Xi warning, like other leaders before him, that the party's very survival is at stake.

Xi has accrued more power than any of his immediate predecessors and has intensified efforts to ensure cadres are loyal, disciplined, upright and honest.

The updated discipline rules, released late on Sunday by the graft watchdog the Central Commission for Discipline Inspection but in effect from Aug 18, put into written form many orders that are in practice already in effect.

In the most serious cases where a law has been broken, party members can be prosecuted, but in many cases the most severe punishment that can be meted out is expulsion from the party.

Xi's name has also been written into the revised rules, as it is already in the party and country's constitution, putting him at the very center of party life.

Party members are not allowed to speak out against central party policies or decisions, and nor can they spread "political rumors or damage the party's unity", the new rules say.

"Party members and officials must correctly exercise the power granted them by the people, be clean and upright, and oppose any abuse of power or behavior that seeks personal benefit," one new clause says.

Another new clause takes aim at party members who are also religious. While the country's constitution guarantees freedom of religion the party is officially atheist and party members are supposed to be too.

"Party members who have religious belief should have strengthened thought education. If they still don't change after help and education from the party organisation, they should be encouraged to leave the party," the new rules say.

Those who attend "activities that use religion for incitement" will be expelled, according to the rules.

Another new clause calls for punishment who "distort" the history of the country, rather than just party or military history as before.

History is a sensitive subject in China as so much of the party's legitimacy rests on its position as claiming great historical achievements, such as leading China to victory over Japan before and during World War Two.

© (c) Copyright Thomson Reuters 2018.

©2018 GPlusMedia Inc.

BMW INTERNATIONAL GOLF CHALLENGE 2018

Sep 28th, The Royal Golf Club, Ibaraki. Open Golf Competition

www.bmwgolfjapan.com

Sign Up

1 Comment
Login to comment

Totally opposite to America.

-1 ( +0 / -1 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Offer

Get a free soft drink!

Guzman y Gomez Shinagawa

Offer

30% off a Haircut & Highlight

TONI & GUY Hiroo Salon

Offer

50% OFF of Botox Injections

Tengenji Solaria Clinic

What's Happening

This Week(End): Tokyo Area Events For August 25-26

Savvy Tokyo

Understanding the Japanese Pension System Part 2: What Will I Pay?

GaijinPot Blog

2018 Top Jobs in Japan Week 35

GaijinPot Blog

Offer

30% off a Haircut & Straight Perm

TONI & GUY Harajuku Salon

History

Minetopia Besshi

GaijinPot Travel

Food and Drink

Restaurant Tohoku Bokujo

GaijinPot Travel

Offer

Get a complimentary welcome drink!

Longrain

Festivals

Shimizu Tanabata Festival

GaijinPot Travel

Food & Drink

5 Unusual (And Remarkably Delightful) Afternoon Teas To Try In Tokyo

Savvy Tokyo