China tells NATO not to create chaos in Asia and rejects label of 'enabler' of Russia's Ukraine war

China accused NATO on Thursday of seeking security at the expense of others and told the alliance not to bring the same “chaos” to Asia, a reflection of its determination to oppose strengthening ties between NATO members and Asian nations such as Japan, South Korea and the Philippines.
The statement by a Foreign Ministry spokesperson came a day after NATO labeled China a “decisive enabler” of Russia’s war against Ukraine.
“NATO hyping up China’s responsibility on the Ukraine issue is unreasonable and has sinister motives,” spokesperson Lin Jian said at a daily briefing. He maintained that China has a fair and objective stance on the Ukraine issue.
China has broken with the United States and its European allies over the war in Ukraine, refusing to condemn Russia's invasion or even to refer to it as an act of aggression in deference to Moscow. Its trade with Russia has grown since the invasion, at least partially offsetting the impact of Western sanctions.
NATO, in a statement issued at a summit in Washington, said China has become an enabler of the war through its “no-limits partnership” with Russia and its large-scale support for Russia’s defense industrial base.
Lin said China's trade with Russia is legitimate and reasonable and based on World Trade Organization rules.
He said NATO’s “so-called security” comes at the cost of the security of other countries. China has backed Russia's contention that NATO expansion posed a threat to Russia, whose attack on Ukraine has only strengthened the alliance, leading to Sweden and Finland becoming formal members.
China has expressed concern about NATO’s budding relationships with countries in the Indo-Pacific region. Australia, New Zealand, Japan and South Korea sent their leaders or deputies to the NATO summit this week.
“China urges NATO to ... stop interfering in China’s internal politics and smearing China’s image and not create chaos in the Asia-Pacific after creating turmoil in Europe,” Lin said.
Chinese troops are in Belarus this week for joint drills near the border with Poland, a NATO member. The exercises are the first with Belarus, an ally of Russia, with which it shares a single-party system under President Alexander Lukashenko, whose regime cracked down brutally on 2020 mass protests against his rule,
Lin described the joint training as a normal military operation that is not directed at any particular country.
China is a key player in the Shanghai Cooperation Organization, which includes a strong military element involving Russia and several Central Asian nations, India and, most recently, Belarus.
That is seen as creating a bulwark against Western influence in the region, but also tensions over rising Chinese influence in what Russia considers its political backyard made up of former parts of the Soviet Union, which included Belarus.
Earlier this month, Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping attended a meeting of leaders or top officials from the 10 SCO countries in Kazakhstan at which Putin reiterated his demand that Ukraine withdraw its troops from parts of the country occupied by Russia. Ukraine has firmly rejected that, along with a Chinese peace proposal that makes no mention of the return of Ukrainian territory to the government in Kyiv.
China and Russia have closely aligned their foreign policies to oppose the West, even as Russia grows increasingly reliant on China as a purchaser of its oil and gas that make up the bulk of its foreign trade.© Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.
5 Comments
lincolnman
Emperor on left, Vassal on right...
"Vlad, you're not going to tell me again how your invasion of Ukraine will take only one week and will significantly weaken and destabilize NATO, are you?
Laguna
In Ukraine, China sees its chances of taking (not "retaking" - the CCP has never controlled Taiwan) grow dimmer. Panic at Zhongnanhai.
JJE
China is correct and they well know it.
The enabler of the conflict in Ukraine is NATO and has been since they announced the former and Georgia would join back in 2008. The hijacking of the country in 2014 via a western-backed coup was a serious escalation. Moscow obviously would defend itself against this aggression.
Beijing had nothing at all to do with all this dubious activity; the Atlanticists did.
geronimo2006
China does not want anyone to stand in their way when they intimidate and threaten neighbors, as well as profit from the war in Ukraine. The West needs increase tariffs on Chinese exports and build strong alliances in the pacific.
Ken
@JJE
No, more like China is speaking out of fear because they don't like seeing unity, especially out of smaller countries because it makes it harder for them to try to take over. Imagine if the Philipphines or Taiwan joined Nato? China would shhht bricks the size of the Great Wall
Underworld
“Decisive enabler” does seem to be a pretty accurate label. They are enabling Russia's war machine to bypass sanctions.