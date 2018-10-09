China tells Pompeo U.S. must stop 'misguided actions'

China's chief diplomat told his U.S. counterpart that Washington must stop its "misguided actions" in a tense exchange on Monday, days after a blistering U.S. denunciation of the Asian power's global and domestic policies.
Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi highlighted the schism after the chief U.S. diplomat arrived in Beijing on the final leg of an Asian trip focused on North Korea's nuclear issue.
Meeting at the Diaoyutai Guest House, Wang told Pompeo that the United States has "stepped up rhetoric over trade tensions" after a raft of tit-for-tat tariffs on billion of dollars in U.S. and Chinese goods.
He also accused the United States of making "a series of moves" on Taiwan -- a self-ruling democratic island that Beijing considers a rebel province -- and "other issues" that hurt Chinese sovereignty.
"These actions have affected the mutual trust between both sides, and has cast a shadow over the prospect of China-U.S. relations, which completely go against the interest of our two peoples," Wang said.
"We require that the U.S. stop such misguided actions," he said, adding that the two countries should pursue cooperation "and not descend into conflict and confrontation."
Wang and Pompeo met after U.S. Vice President Mike Pence delivered a searing speech on Thursday accusing China of military aggression, commercial theft and rising human rights violations as he cast the Communist regime as a villain bent on interfering in upcoming U.S. elections.
The United States has also angered with arms sales to Taiwan and new rules allowing top-level U.S. officials to travel to the island, though Washington still recognizes Beijing over Taipei.
Responding to Wang's remarks, Pompeo said he wanted to come to Beijing to "have discussions".
"The issues that you characterised, we have fundamental disagreements," Pompeo told Wang.
"We have great concerns over the actions that China has taken and I look forward to having the opportunity to discuss each of those today because this is an incredibly important relationship."
Pompeo also invoked the cancellation of a meeting between U.S. Defense Secretary Jim Mattis and his Chinese counterpart, which was supposed to take place this month in Beijing.
"I regret that the strategic dialogue between our two countries is something you all chose not to undertake," he said.
But Wang retorted: "The strategic dialogue was not called off by the Chinese. I am stating a fact."
The two diplomats had warmer words regarding efforts to curb North Korea's nuclear ambitions. China has backed United Nations sanctions on its Cold War-era ally, though it recently called for them to be eased.
Wang said the North Korean issue shows that Beijing and Washington "can and should increase communication and cooperation".
Pompeo said he expected to have "good, candid, frank conversations" with Wang about his meeting Sunday with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un in Pyongyang.© 2018 AFP
7 Comments
OssanAmerica
China needs to stop it's own misguided actions like threatening and working against Taiwan, militarizing the South China Sea, stealing technology, sending hordes of propaganda trolls into every news related site on the internet.
SaikoPhysco
Years ago, before I went to China and before I studied the country, I thought China and the Chinese might prove to be worthy of respect by all, but now I believe I was mistaken. The country is one massive storm of deceit, greed, subterfuge, and totally lacks any shame about it at all. Rip off and copy anything they can get their hands on. Investors must hand over technical data. And manners...... sure they're new to the 21st century, but good lord, it is beyond belief. And when they don't get their way.... they just plop down, sit there and whine in protest. A more self righteous people I've never seen. I've seen them walk straight up to a blond haired foreigner to touch and sniff that person's hair.... like the person was an animal at a zoo. Think about that.... to not even fathom it an inappropriate thing to do. I should never have read The Good Earth.
Chip Star
Comservatibes sure are pumping out the "Chiba is the real threat" deflection. Love the use of "hordes" when describing the amount of trolls. Where have I heard hordes used in conjunxtion with China before?
This sudden feverish finger pointing at Chiba couldn't be to deflect away from Russia before the midterms, could it?
Ganbare Japan!
Stay the course, Trump and Pompeo. PRC is being forced to play fair now in trade with USA and doesn't like it. American jobs and economy are booming as result. Other Nations will surely adopt the wise tariffs against PRC by Trump. China GDP will begin to fall.
Chip Star
This is demonstrably false. The economy was roaring along long before Trump started this trade war.
Chip Star
*I'm not sure why I think Trump and his lapdogs are pointing their fingers at Chiba. To my knowledge, Chiba is a fairly peaceful place.
CrazyJoe
Believe me, Trump is planning on blaming China for election interference once the Democrats win the house. He is already laying the groundwork. This is all pre-planned. He neglects to mention any Russian interference only Chinese interference. Trump is desperate because once the Democrats take over the house his tax returns will finally be turned over and there will finally be real oversight not Devin Nunes bogus oversight.