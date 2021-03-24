Newsletter Signup Register / Login
John Aquilino said Taiwan is China's top priority Photo: AFP/File
world

China threat to Taiwan closer than most think: U.S. admiral

0 Comments
WASHINGTON

The Chinese threat to invade Taiwan is serious and more imminent than many understand, the U.S. admiral chosen to lead the Pentagon's Indo-Pacific region said Tuesday.

China considers recovering control over Taiwan its "number-one priority," Admiral John Aquilino, nominated to become commander of the U.S. Indo-Pacific Command, told the Senate Armed Services Committee.

"The rejuvenation of the Chinese Communist Party is at stake" with the Taiwan issue, he said.

Aquilino disagreed with outgoing Indo-Pacom commander Admiral Philip Davidson's recent comments that China could attempt to attack and take over Taiwan as soon as six years from now.

"My opinion is that this problem is much closer to us than most think and we have to take this on," he told the panel, which was reviewing his nomination.

Aquilino said the threat was such that the United States needs to implement a proposed $27 billion plan to boost U.S. defenses in the region "in the near term and with urgency."

"The Chinese Communist Party has generated some capabilities in the region that are designed to keep us out," he said. "The most dangerous concern is that of a military force against Taiwan."

Aquilino though declined comment on the suggestion by Republican Senator Tom Cotton, a hawk regarding the Chinese threat, that Beijing could opt to attack Taiwan as early as next year.

Cotton noted that Russia invaded and occupied Crimea in 2014 just days after it hosted the Winter Olympics. China, he noted, will host the Winter Olympics in February 2022.

Democratic and self-ruled Taiwan split from China at the end of a civil war in 1949, and is a longtime U.S. ally.

But Beijing has always maintained its claim of sovereignty over the island.

Aquilino, currently the head of the U.S. Pacific fleet, stressed that there were two major concerns of letting China seize Taiwan.

First is the potential threat to global trade, much of which passes the island.

Second, he said, is the damage that would have on U.S. credibility with its Asian allies like Japan, South Korea and the Philippines.

"The status of the United States as a partner with our allies and partners also is at stake should we have a conflict in Taiwan," he said.

© 2021 AFP

©2021 GPlusMedia Inc.

Take this healthcare survey and receive a ¥1000 Amazon Voucher

Help improve healthcare access for foreigners by filling out this questionnaire from the University of Tokyo.

Department of Community and Global Health, the University of Tokyo

Apply Now

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Travel

Discover Tohoku with the New JR East Pass

GaijinPot Blog

Health & Beauty

Five Meditation Tips for Busy Tokyoites

Savvy Tokyo

Persevering through COVID-19: What we Can Learn from Japan’s Cherry Blossoms

GaijinPot Blog

Nature

The Best Spots to See Cherry Blossoms in Kyoto

GaijinPot Travel

Tweet of the Week #123: Ramen Shop Owner Warns Against Undercooked Chashu

GaijinPot Blog

Okayama

GaijinPot Travel

Food & Drink

The Importance of Food Presentation

Savvy Tokyo

What's Happening

This Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For March 22-28

Savvy Tokyo

2021 Top Jobs in Japan Week 12

GaijinPot Blog

2021 Top Jobs in Japan Week 11

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

All You Need to Know About Japanese Cherry Blossoms

Savvy Tokyo

Travel

My First Trip to Tohoku: Why It Belongs on Your Post-Pandemic Travel List

GaijinPot Blog