Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Newspapers with the obituary of late former Chinese Premier Li Keqiang on the frontpage are displayed, at a newsstand in Beijing
FILE PHOTO: Newspapers with the obituary of late former Chinese Premier Li Keqiang on the front page are displayed, at a newsstand in Beijing, China October 28, 2023. REUTERS/Tingshu Wang/File Photo Photo: Reuters/TINGSHU WANG
world

China to cremate 'outstanding' leader Li Keqiang on Thursday

0 Comments
BEIJING

China will cremate the remains of former Premier Li Keqiang on Thursday, when flags will fly at half mast across the country in mourning for an "outstanding" leader, the official Xinhua news agency reported.

Li, a former economist and pro-reform leader who served as the premier for 10 years before retiring in March, died of a heart attack on Friday.

His remains were transferred to Beijing from Shanghai aboard a special flight on that day, Xinhua reported.

"He was extolled as an excellent CPC member, a time-tested and loyal communist soldier and an outstanding proletarian revolutionist, statesman and leader of the Party and the state," Xinhua said on Tuesday, referring to the Chinese Communist Party.

On the day of the cremation, national flags will fly at half-mast to mourn Li at the capital's Tiananmen Square, the Great Hall of the People, the foreign ministry as well as seats of local governments across the country, and diplomatic missions, Xinhua said.

Li's death was a huge loss to the Communist Party and the nation, according to an official obituary posted by Xinhua last week.

But Li, once viewed as a Communist Party leadership contender, was sidelined in recent years, analysts and diplomats said, as President Xi Jinping tightened his grip on economic policymaking.

© Thomson Reuters 2023.

©2023 GPlusMedia Inc.

A Cash and Debit Card all in one!

Open an account online today, No annual fee required!

Learn More

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Culture

Temples and Shrines Devoted to Mythical Creatures in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

5 Spots in Osaka Every Photographer Should Know

GaijinPot Blog

Yutoku Inari Shrine

GaijinPot Travel

events

This Week: Tokyo Area Events for Oct. 30 – Nov. 5

Savvy Tokyo

Friendly Fusion Izakaya: Tokyo’s Bal Scene Explained

Savvy Tokyo

What to Prepare For a Japanese Student Visa

GaijinPot Blog

Sofukuji Temple

GaijinPot Travel

12 Japanese Essential Oils for a Zen State of Mind

Savvy Tokyo

Japan’s Worst Tourist Traps and Where to Go Instead

GaijinPot Blog

Culture

5 Iconic Japanese Foods Not From Japan

GaijinPot Blog

5 Japanese Fish to Celebrate Fall

Savvy Tokyo

How To Find Good Real Estate Agents in Japan

GaijinPot Blog