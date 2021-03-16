Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Chinese embassies in several countries have issued notices saying the country will open visa application to select people who have taken a China-made vaccines. Photo: AFP/File
world

China to issue visas to foreigners who have taken Chinese vaccines

5 Comments
BEIJING

China is poised to ease border restrictions to allow some foreigners -- including from the U.S., India and Pakistan -- back in, provided they have taken a Chinese-made COVID-19 vaccine.

The country has been closed to most foreigners since last March to stem the spread of coronavirus which it has largely brought under control at home, stranding many foreigners with jobs and family inside China overseas.

But Chinese embassies in several countries have issued notices saying the country will open visa applications to select people who have taken a China-made jab.

The Chinese Embassy in the U.S. said in a statement dated Monday that it would begin to process "visa applicants inoculated with Chinese COVID-19 vaccines".

This would apply from this week to those visiting the Chinese mainland for work resumption, business travel, or for "humanitarian needs", such as reuniting with family members.

Beijing is driving forward its inoculation plan for its vast domestic population with four domestically produced vaccines approved so far. But it has yet to approve any foreign-made jabs.

China has also shipped its vaccines overseas as it works to blunt foreign criticism of the initial spread of the virus from its shores.

The embassy statement said this applied to those who had either had two doses of the vaccine or a single-dose at least 14 days before applying for the visa.

Chinese embassies in other countries including India, Pakistan, the Philippines, Italy and Sri Lanka have published similar statements.

Those arriving in China will still have to face a grueling quarantine of up to three weeks.

China's vaccines have been rolled out in several countries around the world, including Turkey, Indonesia and Cambodia. The Philippines received 600,000 vaccine doses from China two weeks ago, kickstarting its inoculation drive.

But they are not readily available everywhere, including in India or Sri Lanka.

Beijing has struggled to gain international trust for its vaccine candidates, hindered by a lack of transparency on test results. But Chinese companies are still set to export nearly 400 million doses of home-grown vaccines overseas, state media has reported.

© 2021 AFP

©2021 GPlusMedia Inc.

5 Comments
good move.

Japan should follow to let in people who have taken-japanese vaccine.

makes complete sense to me.

-2 ( +0 / -2 )

Who the hell will go to China?

1 ( +1 / -0 )

Will not get this or the Russian vaccine. Even if they were transparent with data, I wouldn't trust it.

1 ( +1 / -0 )

back in, provided they have taken a Chinese-made COVID-19 vaccine.

Complete disgusting utterly decision which reflects quite well how disgusting China can be. No conditions should be made on what vaccine people are using moreover because all major non Chinese vaccines are way more efficient than the Chinese one.

-1 ( +0 / -1 )

Good, i didn't plan to go to China in the next 100 years anyway.

1 ( +1 / -0 )

Who the hell will go to China?

I’m guessing a lot for business and pleasure. I’ll go and see a few old friends and business acquaintances over there before I leave Japan.

Don’t any people from your ‘home country’ visit China? Sounds strange.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Don’t any people from your ‘home country’ visit China?

No one that I know personally.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

