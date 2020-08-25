Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Tensions between China and the U.S. have risen over a host of issues including trade, blame for the pandemic and China's policies in Xinjiang and Hong Kong Photo: AFP/File
world

China, U.S. hold trade talks; agree to 'push forward' phase one deal

0 Comments
By STR
BEIJING

Top Chinese and U.S. negotiators spoke on the phone Tuesday and agreed to "push forward" their phase one economic deal, amid soaring tensions between the two sides on several fronts.

The U.S. and China signed the accord in January, bringing a partial truce in their lingering trade war and obliging Beijing to import an additional $200 billion in American products over two years, ranging from cars to machinery and oil to farm products.

But the COVID-19 pandemic has put pressure on the agreement and China's purchases of those goods has been lagging.

The two countries confirmed the talks in separate statements.

A statement from Washington said the parties "addressed steps that China has taken to effectuate structural changes called for by the agreement".

Those changes, it said, would "ensure greater protection for intellectual property rights, remove impediments to American companies in the areas of financial services and agriculture, and eliminate forced technology transfer".

It added that both sides "see progress and are committed to taking the steps necessary to ensure the success of the agreement".

In its statement, Beijing said a "constructive dialogue" between the two sides had "agreed to create conditions and atmosphere to continue to push forward the implementation of the phase one of the China-U.S. economic and trade agreement".

The phase one deal called for officials to hold a "check-in" every six months.

U.S. President Donald Trump in recent weeks has stepped up his rhetoric against China ahead of what is expected to be a tough re-election fight, raising questions about the deal's fate as well as the possibility of a phase two agreement.

Tensions between the two countries have risen over a host of issues including blame for the pandemic and China's policies in Xinjiang and Hong Kong.

And confirmation of the call came as TikTok -- owned by Chinese parent company Bytedance -- filed a lawsuit challenging the US government's crackdown on the popular video app, which Washington accuses of being a national security threat.

The Trump administration has given ByteDance a deadline to divest TikTok before the app is banned in the United States, arguing TikTok could be used by China to track the locations of federal employees, build dossiers on people for blackmail, and conduct corporate espionage.

The company says it has never provided any U.S. user data to the Chinese government, and Beijing has blasted Trump's crackdown as political.

© 2020 AFP

©2020 GPlusMedia Inc.

English online banking

Open an account and manage your finances anytime, anywhere. No branch visits required and ZERO account maintenance fee!

Learn More

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Outdoors

Lake Chuzenji

GaijinPot Travel

Japanese Culture

15 Podcasts About Japan

Savvy Tokyo

Culture

Japan’s Re-entry Bans for Foreign Residents to be Lifted in September

GaijinPot Blog

Art & Culture

A Break From Argentine Tango

Savvy Tokyo

Outdoors

Lake Inawashiro

GaijinPot Travel

Lifestyle

5 Less Crowded Beaches Near Tokyo

Savvy Tokyo

Top Readers’ Photos In Japan: August 2020

GaijinPot Travel

What's Happening

This Week(End) At Home And Around Tokyo For August 29-30

Savvy Tokyo

Top Jobs in Japan with No Japanese Required – Week 33, 2020

GaijinPot Blog

Tweet of the Week #94: Turn Your AC ON, Japan Is Melting With Record High Temperatures

GaijinPot Blog

Dealing With Mosquitoes In Japan

GaijinPot Blog

2020 Top Jobs in Japan Week 34

GaijinPot Blog