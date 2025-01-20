 Japan Today
world

China vice president meets with Musk ahead of Trump inauguration

BEIJING

China's Vice President Han Zheng met on Sunday with Tesla CEO Elon Musk and other members of the U.S. business community in Washington D.C., the official Xinhua news agency reported on Monday.

Han told Musk he "welcomed Tesla and other U.S. companies to seize the opportunities and share in the benefits of China's development, and contribute to the growth of China-U.S. economic and trade relations," the report said.

U.S. President-elect Donald Trump invited Chinese President Xi Jinping to attend the inauguration after winning last year's presidential election. Xi has sent Han in his place.

Interesting and a positive development.

-2 ( +1 / -3 )

Very good. Hope to see cooperation and progress to improve this relationship.

0 ( +2 / -2 )

It's great to see the VP of China meeting the new VP of USA.

3 ( +4 / -1 )

To keep his head toasty, will the vice president of China be wearing a fur lined hat, or better yet a preschool child like fun dad Musk?

1 ( +1 / -0 )

Let the games begin!

0 ( +0 / -0 )

A good start. Keep China on their heels.

-3 ( +0 / -3 )

I assume this is going to be the new normal; when the vice president (or equivalent) visits the US on official government business, they're going to meet Musk, not Vance.

While it hardly trips off the tongue, VPINO (vice president in name only) is basically going to be Vance's nickname from now on. Making Musk, I suppose, the de facto VP (which is even tricker to say. "DFVP?" Sounds like the next Village People song for Trump to boogie to.

1 ( +2 / -1 )

Well, now we know who received the bribe and payoff for Trump for his Tik-Tok Full Flip-Flop...

-1 ( +1 / -2 )

Does it matter as long as we get the results we need?

Musk can be “VP” to President Vance in 2028-2036 as well if he wants.

-1 ( +1 / -2 )

Elon asking Xi to send more Chinese tech workers to the US so he can fire higher paid US tech workers...

Or maybe a request for another Chinese Tesla factory to build cars to send to North America, putting higher paid US auto workers out of jobs...

Or maybe it was just a clear quid-pro-quo - donate $500 million to Trump and you can invade Taiwan...

The dirty deals are endless...

Just what you voted for, right MAGA-friends?

0 ( +1 / -1 )

Unserious people making up things and spreading misinformation and nonsensical speculation

Great MAGA-world self-assessment...

please keep it up, makes great distraction while we take over.

Says Musk, Vivek, Yass...and Putin...

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Vivek, Yass...and Putin...

none of whom are mentioned in this article.

1 ( +1 / -0 )

Vivek, Yass...and Putin...

none of whom are mentioned in this article.

Why did you delete Musk? Maybe because his pic was at the top and HE WAS MENTIONED IN THE TITLE?

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Cosy up to China for the money. How will Trump explain this to MAGA?

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Yes because he was mentioned.

the others were not.

So of course I would delete the one mentioned when calling out the 3 who were not.

are you ok man? You seem to be overly emotional and fragile today?

Happy MAGA eve to all!

0 ( +0 / -0 )

