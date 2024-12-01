 Japan Today Get your ticket to GaijinPot Expo 2024
FILE PHOTO: Illustration shows Globe, Chinese and Taiwanese flags
FILE PHOTO: A globe is seen in front of Chinese and Taiwanese flags in this illustration, August 6, 2022. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration/File Photo Image: Reuters/Dado Ruvic
world

China vows 'resolute countermeasures' after U.S. arms sale to Taiwan

0 Comments
BEIJING

China vowed "resolute countermeasures" on Sunday to a recently approved U.S. arms sale to Taiwan, saying it had lodged a complaint over the sale, which it said seriously infringes on China's sovereignty.

The U.S. State Department approved the potential sale, worth an estimated $385 million, of spare parts and support for F-16 jets and radars to Taiwan, the Pentagon said on Friday.

The sale was announced hours before Taiwan's President Lai Ching-te left on a visit to Taipei's three diplomatic allies in the Pacific, with stops in Hawaii and the U.S. territory of Guam.

The sale sends "a wrong signal" to Taiwan independence forces and undermines U.S.-China relations, China's foreign ministry said in a statement.

China, which views democratically governed Taiwan as its own territory and the most important issue in its relations with Washington, strongly dislikes Lai, calling him a "separatist".

The United States is bound by law to provide Taiwan with the means to defend itself despite the lack of formal diplomatic ties between Washington and Taipei, to the constant anger of Beijing.

Taiwan rejects China's claims of sovereignty.

© Thomson Reuters 2024.

©2024 GPlusMedia Inc.

