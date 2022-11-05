Newsletter Signup Register / Login
People scan their health codes before entering a fenced-off street as outbreaks of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) continue in Beijing
People scan their health codes before entering a fenced-off street as outbreaks of the coronavirus continue in Beijing on Saturday. Photo: Reuters/THOMAS PETER
world

China vows to continue with 'dynamic-clearing' COVID strategy

0 Comments
BEIJING

China will persevere with its "dynamic-clearing" approach to COVID-19 cases as soon as they emerge, health officials said on Saturday, adding that measures must be implemented more precisely and meet the needs of vulnerable people.

The country's strict COVID containment approach is still able to control the virus, despite the high transmissibility of COVID variants and asymptomatic carriers, an official from the China National Health Commission told a news conference.

China's zero-COVID policy includes lockdowns, quarantining and rigorous testing, aimed at stopping the spread of COVID.

"We should adhere to the principle of putting people and lives first, and the broader strategy of preventing imports from outside and internal rebounds," said health commission spokesperson Mi Feng.

The briefing followed a week in which markets surged on hope China would relax restrictions, buoyed further on Friday when a former disease control official told a banking conference that China would make "substantial" changes to COVID policy in the coming months.

China reported 3,837 new COVID-19 infections for Friday, of which 657 were symptomatic and 3,180 were asymptomatic, a slight decrease from the six-month-high of 4,045 new COVID-19 infections reported a day earlier.

© Thomson Reuters 2022.

©2022 GPlusMedia Inc.

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Tokyo

5 New Places to See in Tokyo on Your Next Trip to Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Awaji Hanasajiki

GaijinPot Travel

Culture

Gift Giving in Japan: Sad, Happy, Overjoyed? Have a Towel

GaijinPot Blog

events

This Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For Oct. 31 – Nov. 6

Savvy Tokyo

Awaji Yumebutai

GaijinPot Travel

Bringing Up Bilingual Babies

Savvy Tokyo

Culture

5 Kid-Friendly Ghosts for Halloween Activities in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

5 Japanese Grocery Store Ingredients You’ve Got to Try

GaijinPot Blog

Recipe: Bangin’ Miso Chocolate Chip Cookies

Savvy Tokyo

2022 Top Jobs in Japan Week 41

GaijinPot Blog

Tottori Sand Museum

GaijinPot Travel

Art & Culture

Tokyo Art Scene: Beyond Paint and Canvas

Savvy Tokyo