China vows to safeguard its territorial integrity after South China Sea incident

China's defense ministry warned the Philippines against "provocative" actions and said China would safeguard its territorial sovereignty on Sunday, a day after an incident in disputed waters of the South China Sea.
"We warn the Philippines to stop making any remarks that may lead to the intensification of conflicts and escalation of the situation, and stop all infringing and provocative actions," the defense ministry said in a statement.
"If the Philippines repeatedly challenges China's bottom line, China will continue to take firm and decisive measures to firmly safeguard its territorial sovereignty and maritime rights and interests," the statement continued.
The remarks came after China's coast guard said had it taken measures against Philippine vessels in disputed waters near the Second Thomas Shoal and Spratly Islands a day before, actions that the Philippines had called "irresponsible and provocative".
The incident included the use of water cannons against a civilian boat hired to resupply troops, the Philippine task force on the South China Sea said in a statement on Saturday.© Thomson Reuters 2024.
WA4TKG
Sink the chinese ships, by any means necessary
lincolnman
Our Chinese friends in the CCP need to be reminded again of the UNCLOS ruling;
"On July 12, 2016, the arbitral tribunal adjudicating the Philippines’ case against China in the South China Sea ruled overwhelmingly in favor of the Philippines, determining that major elements of China’s claim—including its nine-dash line, recent land reclamation activities, and other activities in Philippine waters—were unlawful."
Certainly if they are a "peaceful and mature nation" as they claim to be, then they would heed this international ruling and stop this unlawful and hegemonic land/sea grab of another nation...
isabelle
Safeguarding one's territorial integrity, per international law, is fine. But stealing territory from other countries, as China is attempting to do here, is not.
The UNCLOS ruling that lincolnman mentions is very clear - China is wrong; the Philippines is right.