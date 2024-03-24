Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Philippine Coast Guard flyby over the South China Sea
An aerial view shows the BRP Sierra Madre on the contested Second Thomas Shoal, locally known as Ayungin, in the South China Sea. Photo: Reuters/ELOISA LOPEZ
world

China vows to safeguard its territorial integrity after South China Sea incident

3 Comments
BEIJING

China's defense ministry warned the Philippines against "provocative" actions and said China would safeguard its territorial sovereignty on Sunday, a day after an incident in disputed waters of the South China Sea.

"We warn the Philippines to stop making any remarks that may lead to the intensification of conflicts and escalation of the situation, and stop all infringing and provocative actions," the defense ministry said in a statement.

"If the Philippines repeatedly challenges China's bottom line, China will continue to take firm and decisive measures to firmly safeguard its territorial sovereignty and maritime rights and interests," the statement continued.

The remarks came after China's coast guard said had it taken measures against Philippine vessels in disputed waters near the Second Thomas Shoal and Spratly Islands a day before, actions that the Philippines had called "irresponsible and provocative".

The incident included the use of water cannons against a civilian boat hired to resupply troops, the Philippine task force on the South China Sea said in a statement on Saturday.

© Thomson Reuters 2024.

©2024 GPlusMedia Inc.

Embrace tradition, experience Authentic Tokyo, only at Restaurant & Bar Suigian

Don't miss this unique opportunity to simultaneously dine and watch traditional performances in the heart of Tokyo, only available at Restaurant & Bar Suigian.

Book Now

3 Comments
Login to comment

Sink the chinese ships, by any means necessary

3 ( +3 / -0 )

Our Chinese friends in the CCP need to be reminded again of the UNCLOS ruling;

"On July 12, 2016, the arbitral tribunal adjudicating the Philippines’ case against China in the South China Sea ruled overwhelmingly in favor of the Philippines, determining that major elements of China’s claim—including its nine-dash line, recent land reclamation activities, and other activities in Philippine waters—were unlawful."

https://www.uscc.gov/research/south-china-sea-arbitration-ruling-what-happened-and-whats-next#:~:text=On%20July%2012%2C%202016%2C%20the,other%20activities%20in%20Philippine%20waters%E2%80%94

Certainly if they are a "peaceful and mature nation" as they claim to be, then they would heed this international ruling and stop this unlawful and hegemonic land/sea grab of another nation...

1 ( +1 / -0 )

China vows to safeguard its territorial integrity

Safeguarding one's territorial integrity, per international law, is fine. But stealing territory from other countries, as China is attempting to do here, is not.

The UNCLOS ruling that lincolnman mentions is very clear - China is wrong; the Philippines is right.

1 ( +1 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Events

GaijinPot Sakura Contest 2024

GaijinPot Blog

Travel

Top 10 Nighttime Sakura Spots in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Culture

Shikaumi Shrine

GaijinPot Travel

Travel

The 10 Best Things To Do in Hiroshima

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

Tokyo Cherry Blossom Viewing: The Most Beautiful Spots for 2024

Savvy Tokyo

The ‘Who,’ ‘What,’ ‘Where’ and ‘How Much’ of Teaching Jobs in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

2024 Top Jobs in Japan Week 11

GaijinPot Blog

Tenkaiho

GaijinPot Travel

The Legacy of Akira Toriyama: Dragon Ball and Beyond

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

LGBTQ+ Events in Tokyo for 2024

Savvy Tokyo

Japanese Facial Sheet Masks Explained

Savvy Tokyo

JR Nishi Oyama Station

GaijinPot Travel