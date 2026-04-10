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Cheng Li-wun, chairperson of the Kuomintang (KMT), Taiwan's largest opposition party, shakes hands with Chinese President Xi Jinping in Beijing
Cheng Li-wun, chairperson of the Kuomintang (KMT), Taiwan's largest opposition party, shakes hands with Chinese President Xi Jinping at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, China April 10, 2026, in this screengrab from a video provided by CTI. CTI via REUTERS Image: Reuters/CTI
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China will not tolerate independence for Taiwan, Xi tells island's opposition leader

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BEIJING

China will "absolutely not tolerate" independence for Taiwan, which is the chief culprit in undermining peace in the Taiwan Strait, President Xi Jinping ‌told the island's opposition leader on Friday.

Cheng Li-wun, chairwoman of Taiwan's largest opposition party, the Kuomintang (KMT), is in China on what she has called a peace mission to reduce tensions at a ‌time when Beijing has stepped up military pressure against the island ⁠it claims as its territory.

Meeting in the Great Hall of ⁠the People, Xi ⁠told Cheng that today's world is not entirely at peace, and peace is ‌precious.

"Compatriots on both sides of the strait are all Chinese - people of one family who ⁠want peace, development, exchange, and cooperation," ⁠he said, in comments carried by Taiwan television stations.

Both sides of the strait belong to "one China", Xi added, according to a separate state media read out.

"When the family is harmonious, all things will prosper," he said. "Taiwan independence is ⁠the chief culprit in undermining peace in the Taiwan Strait - we will ⁠absolutely not tolerate or condone it."

China refuses ‌to talk to Taiwan President Lai Ching-te, saying he is a "separatist". Lai's administration has called on Cheng to tell China to stop its threats, and says Beijing should engage with the democratically elected government in Taipei.

The KMT once ruled all of ‌China until the Republic of China government it led fled to Taiwan in 1949 after losing a civil war with Mao Zedong's communists, who founded the People's Republic of China.

No peace treaty or armistice has ever been signed and to this day neither government formally recognises the other.

Cheng told Xi that mutually beneficial cross-strait relations are what the public on both sides longs for, and that interactions and exchanges ​should be reciprocal.

"I, Li-wun, sincerely hope that one day in the future, I will have the opportunity to be the host and welcome General Secretary ‌Xi and all of you here present in Taiwan," she added, using Xi's title as head of the communist party.

Cheng said she hoped that through the efforts of both parties, the Taiwan Strait will ‌no longer be a focal point of potential conflict, and will certainly not ⁠become a "chessboard for outside forces ⁠to intervene in".

Both sides of the strait ​should further plan and build institutionalised and sustainable mechanisms for dialogue and ⁠cooperation, she added.

The U.S. ‌is Taiwan's most important international backer and arms supplier, despite ​a lack of formal diplomatic ties. Beijing has repeatedly demanded Washington stop arming Taipei. The U.S. has backed the Taiwan government's plans to increase defence spending.

© (c) Copyright Thomson Reuters 2026.

©2026 GPlusMedia Inc.

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