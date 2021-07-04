Chinese astronauts make first space walk outside new station

Two astronauts made the first space walk on Sunday outside China’s new orbital station to work on setting up a 15-meter-long robotic arm.
Liu Boming and Tang Hongbo were shown by state TV climbing out of the airlock as Earth rolled past below them. The third crew member, commander Nie Haisheng, stayed inside.
The astronauts arrived June 17 for a three-month mission aboard China’s third orbital station, part of an ambitious space program that landed a robot rover on Mars in May. Their mission comes as the ruling Communist Party celebrates the 100th anniversary of its founding.
The station's first module, Tianhe, or Heavenly Harmony, was launched April 29. That was followed by an automated spacecraft with food and fuel. Liu, Nie and Tang arrived June 17 aboard a Shenzhou capsule.
On Sunday, Liu and Tang were completing installation of a robotic arm that will be used to assemble the rest of the station, according to state media. State TV said their space suits are designed to allow them to work in the vacuum of space for up to six hours if needed.
The space agency plans a total of 11 launches through the end of next year to add two more modules to the 70-ton station.
Liu is a veteran of the Shenzhou 7 mission in 2008, during which Zhai Zhigang made China’s first space walk. Nie is on his third trip into space while Liu is making his first. All are military pilots.© Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.
BackpackingNepal
China is really going forward with the space thing last 10 years. Next 10-20 years, they will remain the same like US, will be nothing new. But What's with the salute thing? To their leader? Country? World? Dignity?
Fighto!
How many Communist flags can you fit in onr staged photo?
The mission is pure propaganda, nothing else.
Thomas Tank
If they are even actually in space!
albaleo
Out of picture, but next to the cameraman is one of our visiting alien overlords.
Thomas Goodtime
Well done China. Credit where credit's due.
Reckless
Well done. I hope they use their new powers for good and not just to settle old scores.
Alex
Good job, China!
John Noun
This is amazing. Hasn't gone down well with the usual crowd though.
Oh well, good work China!
Pukey2
Great job. Agree with Reckless.
P. Smith
We better get the space force up there to make sure the Chinese aren’t up to anything suspicious. Maybe some space ninjas, too.
Alex
Yep, let's call call Buzz Lightyear
HonestDictator
The CCP's track record is exceptionally dismal. The only thing I like about this photo is something is actually BLUE for once xD.
P. Smith
My link to Star Command is down!
Commodore Perry
This is an accomplishment that should be respected. The US unfortunately, will continue to lag behind China in putting people in space because they have to ensure that its astronauts fit s particular profile--for example, left-leaning, alternate pronoun-respecting, safe-space loving nose-ring-wearing multi-genders.
theFu
They are all in the CCP military. The Chinese military is integral part of the Chinese space program. A salute would be reasonable. The US runs 2 different space programs. Military and civilian. Many of the crew members in the US program have military backgrounds.
I just hope the Chinese bring their trash home and perhaps pick some space trash up on the way home. Leave it cleaner than you found it. Please.
Congratulations. Most people don't understand how hard and dangerous space walks are. 1 micro meteorite can make for a really bad day or worse death.
Zaphod
So will the CCP now claim that all of space belongs to CHina? I am sure they can come up with some ancient scrolls supporting that.
William Bjornson
THIS kind of mentality is why Mankind can't have anything nice...
Kentarogaijin
Great Mother China moving forward as always..
Communist or not, they're doing good because they're moving in just ONE DIRECTION, they're not divided and fight like children.
Boku Dayo
Well done, China.
theFu
How would anyone know?
Any dissent is quickly arrested and "re-trained", family members are threatened if it continues, with mandated govt tracking of the dissenting people by the authoritarian govt.
I suppose normal Chinese see all the progress in China - more money, better jobs, more "stuff" that the new middle-class can buy with a space program that is making strides and Hong Kong returned. They don't get to see the struggles for freedom in Hong Kong or how ethnic minorities are being "re-trained", families split up, and how Taiwan (a separate country for 50+ yrs) sleeps under thread of Chinese war invasion.
I have been impressed by the new online privacy laws in China. Well done, so far. That doesn't distract us from the other laws in China or the lack of full internet access by Chinese people. Are they allowed to use LTS v1.3 yet or are they still forced to use the broken v1.2 and earlier versions when online?