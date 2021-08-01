Chinese cities test millions as virus cases surge

Chinese cities rolled out mass testing of millions of people and imposed fresh travel restrictions as health authorities battled Sunday to contain the country's most widespread coronavirus outbreak in months.
China on Sunday reported 75 new coronavirus cases with 53 local transmissions, with a cluster linked to an eastern airport now reported to have spread to over 20 cities and more than a dozen provinces.
The outbreak is geographically the largest to hit China in several months after the country's successes in largely snuffing out the pandemic within its borders last year.
That record has been thrown into jeopardy after the fast-spreading Delta variant broke out at Nanjing airport in eastern Jiangsu province in July.
Authorities have now conducted three rounds of testing on the city's 9.2 million residents and placed hundreds of thousands under lockdown, in an effort to curb an outbreak Beijing has blamed on the highly-contagious Delta variant and the peak tourist season.
Officials are now scrambling to track people nationwide who recently traveled from Nanjing or Zhangjiajie, a tourist city in Hunan province which has locked down all 1.5 million residents and shut all tourist attractions.
Fresh cases were reported Sunday in Hainan island -- another popular tourist destination -- as well as Ningxia and Shandong provinces, authorities said.
The country is also battling a separate rise in cases in the flood-ravaged city of Zhengzhou in Henan province after two cleaners at a hospital treating coronavirus patients coming from abroad tested positive.
27 locally transmitted cases have been detected, with authorities Sunday ordering mass testing of all 10 million residents. The head of the city's health commission has also been sacked.
And after reports that some people sickened in the latest cluster were vaccinated, health officials have said this was "normal" and stressed the importance of vaccination alongside strict measures.
"The Covid vaccine's protection against the Delta variant may have somewhat declined, but the current vaccine still has a good preventative and protective effect against the Delta variant," said Feng Zijian, virologist at the Chinese Center for Disease Control and Prevention.
More than 1.6 billion vaccine doses have so far been administered nationwide as of Friday, Beijing's National Health Commission (NHC) said. It does not provide figures on how many people have been fully vaccinated.© 2021 AFP
Burning Bush
Looks like they have a faulty vaccine over there too.
Pukey2
Burning Bush:
First, not everyone has been vaccinated. Second, no country can shut out the virus. But I guess you and your country would know all about these two points.
As for mass testing, gee, I wish that could happen in Japan.
Reckless
I guess there will be some executions. Next Olympics looking iffy.
Sven Asai
That’s not true.
Micronesia, Saint Helena, Samoa, Vanuatu, Marshall Islands, Solomon Islands, Vatican City, Falkland Islands, Wallis and Futun
to name a few, all had not only very few cases but also have currently no active cases, therefore the virus is shut out.
Pukey2
When I said no country, I didn't have isolated small islands in the middle of nowhere in my mind. Most of us don't care about the Falklands or Wallis-et-Futuna.
sf2k
Who can possibly have sympathy for a nation that killed millions around the world?
Pukey2
So you're holding ordinary Chinese citizens responsible for the virus? Can I blame all Americans for AIDS? How about Ebola or Zica?
Dave
Now, when China locks you down....They lock you down' Like boarding up your house, Just a little different than Japan
sf2k
No it's more on the level of America having guns that kill constantly, no one has any sympathy left for you either
sf2k
They're not citizens with free will, they're under a dictatorship. The CCP kept silent at the beginning in Nov or earlier, even executed the very doctors that were warning them. Now millions are dead.
Burning Bush
Are the Australians under lockdown with troops patrolling their streets "citizens with free will?"
letsberealistic
You forgot the nation with the biggest COVBID free population New Zealand (5 mil).
yokohamabomber
You DO NOT start vaccinations in the middle of a pandemic! It is unscientific! Suicidal! The virus WILL mutate and become more deadly! This has been known for a very long time. Just wait until this winter! Better go collect your acorns while you can!
letsberealistic
New Zealand is a major Western nation that has shut out COVID.
And you might say it's isolated; but so is Japan, the UK and Australia among others. And there are isolated island nations with a severe spread of COVID (e.g. Fiji).
So there must be more to NZ's success than being isolated.
yokohamabomber
New Zealands success to Corona is very rudimentary. They TURNED DOWN the amplification of their PCR testing from 40 cycles to around 25!
yokohamabomber
Judging by the state of affairs and how easily the general masses of all countries get shook so easily, you have to be some next level simple to believe anything the governments or media say. But hey, I am sure most of you are safe and vaccinated, right!
Reckless
They are basically just walking a longer plank. Result will end up the same.
Sven Asai
I know that. But on the other side most of us should, because they show how do handle that and how the rest of the planet should have done it or do from now on.
1glenn
If I may offer a bit of unwanted advice; switch to vaccines that are a lot more effective than what they have been using. President Biden said that any country that wants to make either the Moderna or Pfizer vaccines may do so, without consideration of paying royalties on the patents. China is certainly capable of making the better vaccines, if Xi wants to do so.
Reckless
mRNA technology requiring know-how is very complicated and I am skeptical that another company can replicated these vaccines without a lot of investment in manufacturing know-how. Also, Biden can't exempt patent laws.
englisc aspyrgend
Unfortunately their local vaccine doesn’t appear to be overly effective and nothing like a majority of the population have been vaccinated while they have been busy shipping the stuff around the world.
Well a rigorous lockdown should contain it at least. Pity they didn’t do that at the beginning instead of hiding the facts and persecuting doctors for trying to warn them.
Sven Asai
Just start in China the corresponding loss-in function research and feed the results to bats and pangolins. ROFL
n1k1
So they know this but ,
Seems to me Pfizer is going to make a lot (like a a lot) of money China.
n1k1
Really ? China can but Xi is just not that into it ? LOL
Azzprin
Western vaccine is about 95 % effective. That means 1 in every 20 could still catch the virus.
China did admit that their vaccine was only 50% effective. So 10 in every 20 could still catch the virus and that seems to be the case here.
As previous vaccinated people are catching the virus.
Reckless
Well China better get this under control because guess what? Next Olympics is there is a few short months.
Pukey2
Are you saying NZ has had no cases since the pandemic started?
China is looking at Japan and learning lessons. A lot of lessons.
n1k1
BTW, how is the vaccination going over there ? Will they open up after the vaccines ?
Reckless
No cardboard beds?
GBR48
Cases are less relevant when vaccinated numbers increase. Count the vaccinated who are severely ill. If that goes up, then you need to worry and lock down.
China's vaccines had slightly lower figures, so Delta may be more of a problem.
Get vaccinated, expand hospital capacity, wear a mask, take precautions as best you can, support those who, for medical reasons, cannot vaccinate, and get on with life.
Those who refuse to be vaccinated have nobody to blame but themselves if they end up on a slab. Their choice.
Accept that covid will do its thing before it subsides and that there may be residual clusters. Suppressing a viral spread with lockdowns may simply extend its period of activity.
People have been dying of infectious diseases for centuries. If we had hidden from them all, we would still be living in caves. 'Covid zero' will turn a nation into a penal colony.
thepersoniamnow
Mass testing is a waste of money. Plus all those people together makes me think they are spreading the virus just by doing that.
Japan certainly hasn’t had many deaths even with the virus out amongst the public.
letsberealistic
How so?
Moderator
lostrune2
Freaking Delta - stop making new variants, people! Every new variant can potentially be more dangerous, and if different enough from the original virus, can be not effected by the original vaccines
And the best way to stop making new variants is to stop spreading the virus!
If they don't stop this now and instead continues on spreading for months, the Winter Olympics in February could be on the same boat as we're in now
Kobe White Bar Owner
“Authorities have now conducted three rounds of testing on the city's 9.2 million residents”
I hate the CCP but if those numbers are real which is questionable. That’s the way to do it!
Bill Adams
Even the world's most controlled country (well, excluding North Korea, but who knows what's happening there) cannot keep Covid out. So you either have repeated lockdowns or you have mass vaccination (with a decent vaccine, not the Chinese garbage) and then just accept it, live with it, with no special measures, tolerating the outbreaks and just treating the patients as you would with any other disease. I opt for the latter approach.
Spartan J
Looks like they have a faulty vaccine over there too.
It gives me no pleasure to say its typical blinkered (intentional/or not) perspective/opinion.
Cases are also up in Western cities which vaccinated its people with Western developed vaccines.
But, some media/some people conveniently do not realised (intentional/or not) it. Like i said, Blinkered views.
Leo
Its hard to feel sorry for the country that invented covid.
Reckless
I actually would like to attend the China Olympics coming up, I am ready for my anal swab and public execution if I violate the quarantine.
James
@Pukey2
Aids/HIV comes from The Democratic Republic of Congo and so does Ebola
Zica comes From Uganda and the United Republic of Tanzania
Covid-19 comes from China.
Doesn't make sense to blame All Americans for any of these viruses but if it makes you feel better you can blame them.