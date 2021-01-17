Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Chinese city reports coronavirus found on ice cream

2 Comments
BEIJING

The coronavirus has been found on ice cream produced in eastern China, prompting a recall of cartons from the same batch, according to the government.

The Daqiaodao Food Co Ltd in Tianjin, adjacent to Beijing, was sealed and its employees were being tested for the coronavirus, a city government statement said Sunday. There was no indication anyone had contracted the virus from the ice cream.

Most of the 29,000 cartons in the batch had yet to be sold, the government said. It said 390 sold in Tianjin were being tracked down and authorities elsewhere were notified of sales to their areas.

The ingredients included New Zealand milk powder and whey powder from Ukraine, the government said.

The Chinese government has suggested the disease, first detected in the central city of Wuhan in late 2019, came from abroad and has highlighted what it says are discoveries of the coronavirus on imported fish and other food, though foreign scientists are skeptical.

If it has leathery wings sticking out the sides, don't eat it.

-1 ( +0 / -1 )

China is desperately seeking to rewrite history again. The fact remains that China was well aware of the existence of this virus and failed to notify the rest of us or do anything to contain it for a considerable amount of time. In other words they made quite sure that it had spread outside their own borders before speaking up.

1 ( +2 / -1 )

