Crown operates casinos across Australia and the world, although this year it has undergone restructuring amid China's gambling crackdown, which has driven away many big-spenders and hurt revenues Photo: AFP/File
world

Chinese court convicts Australians in Crown Resorts gambling case

By WILLIAM WEST
SHANGHAI

Nineteen current and former employees of Australia's Crown Resorts company pleaded guilty to gambling-related charges in a Chinese court on Monday, with three Australian staffers sentenced to months-long jail terms.

Jason O'Connor, the executive vice president of Crown division VIP International, was given a 10-month jail term, Australian Consul General Graeme Meehan told reporters outside the Shanghai court.

The two other Australians, Pan Dan and Jerry Xuan, were given nine-month sentences.

But Meehan said their sentences start from the day of their detention on October 14, 2016. This would mean they have already served at least eight months.

The consul did not say what sentences were given to the Chinese staffers and one employee from Malaysia.

"The Australian government has monitored this case very closely," Meehan said. "We will be continuing to provide consular assistance to the Australians and their families for as long as that's required."

The hearing was held behind closed doors, but the court schedule showed the 19 were on trial for "suspected gambling".

Several Chinese men and women streamed out of the Baoshan District Court after Meehan announced the verdict, but it was unclear if they were defendants in the case.

The marketing employees, including an executive in charge of luring rich Chinese to Australia, were detained in raids across China in October as Beijing cracks down on high-roller gambling promotions.

Crown Resorts said in a statement on June 13 that the employees were charged with "offences related to the promotion of gambling".

The company declined to comment on Monday.

O'Connor was the executive vice president of a Crown division called VIP International when he was arrested.

The Australians were suspected of arranging junkets overseas for wealthy Chinese gamblers.

A Malaysian executive, identified by Australian media as Alfread Gomez, was also detained.

Two of the 19 who were put on trial are former staff members. Three current employees had been granted bail, while the rest have been kept in detention.

Gaming is illegal in China and companies are not allowed explicitly to advertise gambling.

Crown operates casinos across Australia and the world, although this year it has undergone restructuring amid China's gambling crackdown, which has driven away many big-spenders and hurt revenues.

Last month Crown sold a remaining stake in its Macau operation to joint venture partner Melco International, after shelving plans late last year for a Las Vegas casino to concentrate on Australian luxury hotel and casino businesses.

© 2017 AFP

©2017 GPlusMedia Inc.

