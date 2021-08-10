Chinese court rejects Canadian's appeal of death sentence

A Chinese court on Tuesday rejected an appeal by a Canadian whose sentence in a drug case was increased to death while Beijing was trying to pressure Canada to release a detained executive of tech giant Huawei.
Robert Schellenberg was sentenced to prison in November 2018 after being convicted of drug smuggling. He was abruptly resentenced to death in January 2019 following the arrest of the chief financial officer of Huawei Technologies Ltd in Vancouver. Meng Wanzhou was detained on U.S. charges related to possible dealings with Iran.
The Higher People’s Court of Liaoning Province rejected Schellenberg's appeal and said court procedures were legal and the sentence appropriate. It sent the case to the Chinese supreme court for review, as is required by law before any death sentences can be carried out.
The Chinese government also arrested a former Canadian diplomat, Michael Kovrig, and a Canadian entrepreneur, Michael Spavor, on unspecified spying charges in an apparent attempt to pressure Ottawa to release Meng.
Two other Canadians, Fan Wei and Xu Weihong, also were sentenced to death on drug charges in 2019 as relations between Beijing and Ottawa deteriorated.
The United States wants the Huawei executive, Meng, who is the company founder's daughter, extradited to face charges she lied to banks in Hong Kong in connection with dealings with Iran that might violate trade sanctions.
A Canadian judge is due to hear final arguments over whether Meng should be extradited.
China also has reduced imports from Canada.© Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.
24 Comments
Login to comment
cccatch
Corruption is everywhere in China. The law is whatever they want it to be!
expat
Typical CCP behaviour. They have no respect for the human or civil rights of their own citizens, so why should foreigners expect to be treated as human beings? If he is executed. Meng should be put on the next plane to DC.
rainyday
The CCP and its legal system makes me sick.
Yet another reason to boycott the Beijing Olympics.
Dave
Why would any Canadian travel to China...anything could happen
Dave
and yet China is allowed to send tons of drugs to America
Fighto!
Schellenberg was framed - he is not a drug-smuggling mastermind but a political prisoner being held by Communist China in a tit-for-tat over the legitimate Huawei arrests.
If the govt of Canada has any spine at all, they should cease all relations with Communist China and stop all trade, until Schellenberg is released.
It goes without saying that Canada will boycott the Genocide Games 2022 in Beijing IF the Trudeau govt has any strength and morals at all.
stormcrow
Don’t visit China under any circumstances. They’ll arrest anybody they like, just as they do in North Korea.
Raw Beer
The CCP changed the sentence to death after Meng Wanzhou was detained. Perhaps Canada could upgrade Wanzhou's detention to a long prison sentence if the CCP goes on with the execution.
rainyday
Screw that idea. The answer to China's legal system being corrupt isn't for Canada to corrupt its own legal system.
We (I'm Canadian) need to stand up to China based on our values, which include the rule of law, not abandon them completely.
That said I'm honestly not really sure what, other than that, Canada can do. We're a small country, China is a big one. I sure as hell am never going to set foot in China and I hope Canadian businesses will get out of China, but at the end of the day I don't think we have any options on the table that are going to help Schellenberg. I feel bad for him and his family.
In_japan
Very limited and confusing reporting.
Strangerland
Canada is a country of law. They aren’t going to corrupt themselves for China. She’ll be dealt with under the law as it is, unlike the Canadians in China. Canada is stronger than it realizes though - they show the rest of the world how to stand up to China.
Matej
if guy catched in Malaysia he will be gone/hanged a long time ago without any doubt but yes here is...Huawei and canadian poodle position to USA so here is..."story"...
proxy
Don't expect the current Trudeau government to do anything.
Reckless
Poor guy. What a hand fate has dealt him.
bass4funk
So that means, the guy will get a bullet to the back of the head. Gotta be tough. China doesn't have to do this, but they want the world to know they are not a bunch of softies.
Ricky Kaminski13
The fangs are out.
OssanAmerica
The entire world needs to decouple from Fascist China.
PTownsend
China doesn't have to do this, but they want the world to know they are not a bunch of softies.
Curious for some that 'not being a softie' includes using state powers to kill a foreigner.
But then there are those who think leaders like 'Duterte' is 'strong' because he kills and jails his own citizens. Not surprising those kinds of people tend to favor authoritarian systems.
Sven Asai
However, although I hate communist regimes and dictatorships, I hate such drug dealers even more. Anyway, that’s of course only valid if there is clear evidence and a fair court trial without political considerations about other cases, spies or pressing another country of releasing people in return. So, in this case, I trust neither the CCP nor that drug dealing guy, means a draw, means he’s very luckily to be released and trialed on neutral ground, anywhere else, not in China, but also not in Canada. Only my irrelevant opinion though…lol
Randy Johnson
Powerful canada's trudeau makes typical who-cares weak political statements about this. Sad. Letting his fellow citizen rot in jail and get the ultimate.
Jimizo
What exactly do you want him to do? Be specific.
You sound like another one just engaging in partisan whinging.
n1k1
Theoretically I think this is enough for a war with China !
rainyday
Actually its a story about a Canadian being sentenced to death by China in retaliation for a Canadian court process that may result in a Chinese citizen being extradited to the US.
At the moment its mainly a China-Canada dispute, with the US on the sidelines. Biden isn't unconnected, but its really Trudeau's problem at the moment. If she does end up getting extradited, then China will make it a China-US problem, though I doubt they'll use the same tactics against Americans that they are with Canadians since the US can actually hit back if it wants.