Ukrainian President Zelenskiy meets visiting Belgian PM De Wever in Kyiv
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy speaks at a press conference with Belgian Prime Minister Bart De Wever (not pictured) in Kyiv, Ukraine April 8, 2025. REUTERS/Thomas Peter Image: Reuters/Thomas Peter
world

Chinese nationals captured fighting for Russia in Ukraine, Zelenskyy says

5 Comments
By Yuliia Dysa, Dan Peleschuk
KYIV

Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said on Tuesday that Ukrainian forces had captured two Chinese men fighting for Russia in eastern Ukraine, potentially threatening a fragile peace effort in the three-year-old war.

Beijing is a close diplomatic ally of Moscow but is not publicly known to have directly aided in the Kremlin's full-scale invasion, which U.S. President Donald Trump is seeking to swiftly end.

Writing on X, where he posted a video of one of the alleged men, Zelenskyy said Kyiv has "information suggesting that there are many more Chinese citizens" fighting. He did not say whether Ukraine believed the men were acting on Beijing's orders.

"Russia's involvement of China, along with other countries, whether directly or indirectly, in this war in Europe is a clear signal that Putin intends to do anything but end the war," he wrote, referring to Russian President Vladimir Putin.

The Chinese Foreign Ministry did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment on what would be the first publicly announced case of Chinese nationals captured fighting for Russia in Ukraine. Reuters could not independently verify the claims.

Writing on social media, Andriy Kovalenko, a member of Ukraine's National Security and Defense Council, called the captured fighters mercenaries but offered no other details.

Russia has used Iranian drones as well as North Korean missiles and artillery shells since its February 2022 invasion.

Kyiv also says Pyongyang's troops have been deployed to fight Ukrainian forces in parts of Russia's western Kursk region, where Ukraine staged a lightning incursion last summer.

"But there is a difference: the North Koreans were fighting on the Kursk front against us," Zelenskyy said in a joint briefing in Kyiv on Tuesday with Belgian Prime Minister Bart De Wever. "The Chinese are fighting on the territory of Ukraine."

Russia has not yet publicly commented on Zelenskyy's claim about Chinese fighters, nor has it explicitly confirmed using North Korean troops in its Kursk region.

U.S. State Department spokesperson Tammy Bruce said the reports of Chinese nationals captured in Ukraine were disturbing but did not say whether Washington has verified the claim.

China's supply of dual-use items to Russia makes it a major enabler of Russia's war effort, Bruce told reporters, adding that cooperation between Moscow and Beijing contributes to global instability.

Zelenskyy, who said the men were carrying documents confirming their identities, told reporters he hoped their capture would prompt the U.S. to take a tougher stance on Russia during a peace process to end the fighting.

U.S. and Russian officials have in recent weeks engaged in bilateral talks, drawing criticism from Ukraine which is suspicious of the Trump administration's conciliatory stance toward the Kremlin.

"I think the U.S. needs to pay more attention to what's happening today," Zelenskyy said. He added that Ukrainian forces had engaged six Chinese fighters in total.

"We really hope that after this situation, Americans will talk more with Ukrainians, and then with Russians."

In a separate statement, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha said Kyiv had summoned China's charge d'affaires in Ukraine "to condemn this fact and demand an explanation".

China, which declared a no-limits strategic partnership with Russia days before Moscow's invasion, has said it is ready to play a role in settling the war in Ukraine.

© Thomson Reuters 2025.

©2025 GPlusMedia Inc.

Giving credibility to a Kiev regime claim is only slightly less foolish than giving credibility to an Israeli regime claim.

Even the Orange Liar in Chief has more credibility than Zelensky and Netanyahu combined

Guess they're running out of North Koreans.

They were probably mercenary,but their butts will have to answer to China

It is worthy of Orwell to see PBS interview Taipei separatists who fought for Kiev, which they deemed heroic and call the Chinese citizen he encountered fighting for the breakaway provinces of Donetsk and Lugansk a 'soldier of fortune'.

That that Taipei separatist, if he'd been captured, would have been treated as a 'soldier of fortune' is one of the things PBS denounces as evidence that Russia is not following the Geneva Conventions.

RichardPearceToday  07:20 am JST

Giving credibility to a Kiev regime claim is only slightly less foolish than giving credibility to an Israeli regime claim.

More credible than Vladimir "No North Koreans Here" Putin.

RichardPearce

Giving credibility to a Kiev regime claim is only slightly less foolish than giving credibility to an Israeli regime claim

Doesn’t make sense, Zelenskyy is defending his country from Russian imperialism. What evidence do you have that he is lying?

