Newsletter Signup Register / Login
The researchers said the rhesus monkey, though genetically closer to humans than rodents, is still distant enough to alleviate ethical concerns Photo: AFP/File
world

Chinese scientists create monkeys with human brain genes

0 Comments
By JEAN-FRANCOIS MONIER
HONG KONG

Chinese scientists have implanted human brain genes into monkeys, in a study intended to provide insights into the unique evolution of human intelligence.

Researchers inserted human versions of MCPH1, a gene that scientists believe plays a role in the development of the human brain, into 11 rhesus monkeys.

They found the monkeys' brains -- like those of humans -- took longer to develop, and the animals performed better in tests of short-term memory as well as reaction time compared to wild monkeys.

However, the monkeys did not grow bigger brains than the control group.

The test, the latest in a series of biomedical experiments in China to have fuelled medical ethics debates, has already drawn ethical concerns, and comparisons with dystopian sci-fi "Planet of the Apes".

It was conducted by researchers at the Kunming Institute of Zoology and the Chinese Academy of Sciences, working with US researchers at the University of North Carolina.

The study was published last month in Beijing-based journal National Science Review.

"Our findings demonstrated that transgenic nonhuman primates (excluding ape species) have the potential to provide important -- and potentially unique -- insights into basic questions of what actually makes human unique," the authors wrote.

The monkeys underwent memory tests requiring them to remember colours and shapes on a screen, and were subjected to MRI scans.

Only five of the monkeys survived into the testing stage.

The authors said the rhesus monkey, though genetically closer to humans than rodents, is still distant enough to alleviate ethical concerns.

However, some questioned the ethics of the experiment.

"You just go to the "Planet of the Apes" immediately in the popular imagination," said Jacqueline Glover, a University of Colorado bioethicist.

"To humanise them is to cause harm. Where would they live and what would they do? Do not create a being that can't have a meaningful life in any context," she told MIT Technology Review.

Larry Baum, a researcher at Hong Kong University's Centre for Genomic Sciences, downplayed sci-fi comparisons.

"The genome of rhesus monkeys differs from ours by a few percent. That's millions of individual DNA bases differing between humans and monkeys," he said. "This study changed a few of those in just one of about 20,000 genes. You can decide for yourself whether there is anything to worry about."

Baum added that the study supported the theory that "slower maturity of brain cells might be a factor in improving intelligence during human evolution."

In January, Chinese scientists unveiled five macaques cloned from a single animal that was genetically engineered to have a sleep disorder, which all developed signs of mental problems including depression, anxiety and behaviours linked to schizophrenia.

They said the study was intended to aid research into human psychological problems.

And last year, Chinese researcher He Jiankui shocked the scientific community after revealing that he had successfully gene-edited twin girls born in November to prevent them from contracting HIV.

© 2019 AFP

©2019 GPlusMedia Inc.

Investing in Japanese Real Estate for Permanent Residents of Japan

Apr 13th (Sat), Higashi Azabu, Tokyo. Networking and Private Consultations

Real Estate Japan Inc

Click Here

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Castles

Oshi Castle

GaijinPot Travel

What's Happening

This Week(End): Tokyo Area Events For Apr 13-14

Savvy Tokyo

Culture

Starbucks Japan Launching New Frappuccinos with Ridiculous Hashtag Names

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

Love In Japan: Handling The ‘What’s Your Type?’ Question Like A Pro

Savvy Tokyo

Earning Extra Income for English Teachers in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Offer

Get a free dessert after Napoli-style pizza!

AOI NAPOLI IN THE PARK

Health & Beauty

5 Of The Best Places To Get A Maternity Massage In Tokyo

Savvy Tokyo

Culture

Japanese Visual Novels: What They Are and 5 Recommendations

GaijinPot Blog

Offer

Get a free drink!

Ribayon Attack

Offer

Get a free drink while you’re in Osaka!

GARB weeks

Offer

Get a free drink!

GARB MONAQUE

Offer

Get a free drink!

GARB CENTRAL