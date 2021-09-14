Chinese students hit by U.S. visa rejections

After a semester online, Wang Ziwei looked forward to meeting classmates who are returning to campus at Washington University in St. Louis. But the 23-year-old finance student said the U.S. revoked his student visa on security grounds.
Wang is among at least 500 students the Chinese government says have been rejected under a policy issued by then-President Donald Trump to block Beijing from obtaining U.S. technology with possible military uses. Students argue it is applied too broadly and fume at what they say is an accusation they are spies.
“The whole thing is nonsense,” Wang said. “What do we finance students have to do with the military?”
The students join companies and individuals whose plans have been disrupted by U.S.-Chinese tension over technology and security, Beijing’s military buildup, the origins of the coronavirus, human rights and conflicting claims to the South China Sea and other territory.
The policy blocks visas for people who are affiliated with the ruling Communist Party’s military wing, the People’s Liberation Army, or universities deemed by Washington to be part of military modernization efforts.
U.S. officials say they believe thousands of Chinese students and researchers participate in programs that encourage them to transfer medical, computer and other sensitive information to China.
Washington cites Beijing’s strategy of “civil-military fusion,” which it says treats private companies and universities as assets to develop Chinese military technology.
“Joint research institutions, academia and private firms are all being exploited to build the PLA’s future military systems — often without their knowledge or consent,” the State Department said in a 2020 report.
Trump's successor, Joe Biden, has given no indication of what he might do.
Chinese officials appealed to U.S. Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman to drop the visa restrictions when she visited in July, according to The Paper, a Shanghai online news outlet.
The policy is necessary to “protect U.S. national security interests," the U.S. Embassy in Beijing said in a statement. It said the policy is a response to “some abuses of the visa process” and is “narrowly targeted.”
More than 85,000 visas for Chinese students have been approved over the past four months, according to the embassy.
“The numbers show clearly that the United States stands ready to issue visas to all those who are qualified — including Chinese students and scholars,” it said.
China is the biggest source of foreign students in the United States, according to U.S. government data. The number fell 20% in 2020 from the previous year but at 380,000 was nearly double that of second-ranked India.
An engineer at a state-owned aircraft manufacturer said he was turned down for a visa to accompany his wife, a visiting scholar in California studying pediatric cancer.
The engineer, who would give only his surname, Huang, has undergraduate and graduate degrees from the Harbin Institute of Technology in China’s northeast. It is one of seven schools Chinese news reports say are associated with visa rejections because they are affiliated with the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology.
“I was insulted,” Huang said. “That I graduated from this school means I am a spy? What’s the difference between this and racism?”
Huang said his wife's fellowship was two to three years, but she will cut that to one, “sacrificing her career” to avoid being away from their two children for too long.
“It’s a pretty big impact on individuals when one country fights with another,” Huang said.
Rejection letters received by several students cited Trump's order but gave no details of the decision. However, some students said they received rejections immediately after being asked which university they attended.
Wang, the finance student, said he obtained a visa, but the U.S. Embassy called later and said it was revoked.
Wang graduated from the Beijing Institute of Technology, another university associated with visa rejections due to its connection with the industry ministry. Others include Beijing Aerospace University, Nanjing University of Science and Technology, Nanjing University of Aeronautics and Astronautics, Harbin Engineering University and Northwestern Polytechnical University.
Graduates of the Beijing University of Posts and Telecommunications also say they have been rejected.
Five Chinese scientists at universities in California and Indiana were charged last year with lying about possible military connections on visa applications. Those charges were dropped in July after the Justice Department said an FBI report indicated such offenses often had no connection to technology theft.
The Chinese government complained in August that three students who had visas were refused entry into the United States at the Houston airport after military training photos were found in their phones.
Beijing “strongly deplores and rejects” the policy and appealed to the U.S. government to make changes, Foreign Ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin said.
A group that says it represents more than 2,000 students and scholars has announced plans for a lawsuit asking a court to throw out or narrow the restrictions.
At Washington University in St. Louis, a "handful of student visas” were affected, according to Kurt Dirks, vice chancellor for international affairs.
Students can start the semester online or wait until next year, Dirks said in an email.
“Should they continue to face challenges, the university will work with them so they can complete their program online,” Dirks said.
Monica Ma, 23, said she was turned down for a U.S. visa to complete a master's degree in information management at Carnegie Mellon University.
The graduate of the Beijing University of Posts and Telecommunications said after spending a year in Australia working on her degree, she needs to attend classes in person at Carnegie Mellon in Pittsburgh because they no longer are taught online.
Ma said she has a job offer from an internet company that requires her to complete her degree. She has postponed her attendance for classes until next year in hopes she can obtain a visa by then.
“I cannot change it through my efforts. That’s the saddest part,” Ma said.
Li Quanyi, an electrical engineering student from the southern city of Guiyang, said he was accepted by Columbia University but failed to obtain a visa. Li graduated from the Beijing University of Posts and Telecommunications.
Carnegie Mellon and Columbia didn’t respond to questions sent by email.
Li has moved to Hong Kong and said he is happy there.
Li has moved to Hong Kong and said he is happy there.

"I am not going, even if the rule changes," Li said. "The United States rejected me, and I am not going."
Kentarogaijin
Chinese students, don't worry, it is not necessary to go to study in the US, sadly you will suffer racism, mistreatment, prejudice and attempts on their lives.
The US is a very dangerous country for minorities and the Chinese are very vulnerable in US soil.
There are many better places to study like Europe, Canada, Japan, Autralia, NZ..
Nothing is lost if you are banned from entering the US for something you have not committed..
Leave the hate for them..
stormcrow
One of my Japanese students, a Japanese university prof, told me that a group of visiting Chinese researchers wanted to borrow their computer. They took it back to China and it came back to Japan several weeks later. He told me it looked like it had been completely taken apart. After that they didn’t let their computers to leave the university.
Pukey2
Now why would anybody let anybody else borrow their computer and take it away? This is computer security 101.
noriahojanen
Chinese students as well as expats have virtually no freedom even abroad as Beijing monitors and instructs them through local embassy networks. No wonder that we have seen their political activities made in their settled societies have been active and coordinated.
Free and open spaces in the West host society should be valued and not be taken for granted. Where is the rule of reciprocity? Although most Chinese expats can freely and safely protest on the streets, utilize democratic culture for own sake, their counterpart or foreign residents in China have no such civil rights, under constant surveillance or intimidation.
stormcrow
@ Pukey2
I asked him the same question, and he told me that they seemed like nice guys. That’s all. They let their guard down and learned the hard way not to do that again.
snowymountainhell
This is true. There are others options to study abroad.
Don’t know if it’s advisable to study to a country where the ‘correct spelling’ wasn’t retained by some. However, that’s more about comprehension & retention than it is about ‘the majority of great people there’.
thepersoniamnow
Actually the CCP has gotten a lot from having many of its pawns educated, spying on, and gaining info about the USA.
I agree there’s problems with racism, nationalism, and the like and it will probably get much worse in the future.
However since the CCP is an aggressive dictatorship who threatens my home nations, Japan and the US, I don’t think they should be given access to our better educational systems.
it’s not really possible to have a good well rounded education if your textbooks on based on thoughts from Chairman Xi
Numan
If true, it could have contained important data that they wanted to retrieve from the hardware, so they replaced it with new parts. Or, it was setup to install hardware to steal research information. It could be both.
I will admit China in the last 20 years have been one of the leaders in innovating various low tech products because they are still primarily a manufacturing country.
They are now doing it in the high tech sectors with the aid of espionage.
Most of Chinese aerospace and military related advancements have been through espionage on US soil. The US is one of the world's biggest arms dealers. Recently, a Chinese business owner in the US was sentenced to two years for selling marine equipment that could be used in submarines. That is not public sector tech. I would be weary of any government grant or contract applications by Chinese residents in the US regardless of official nationality.
Any graduate student from China should be considered a possible spy. Even Chinese students with initially good intentions could easily be corrupted with promises of money and power or manipulated with threats of family harm back home.
Luckily, for Japan, it is behind in many fields, so Japan is not really interesting to the Chinese government. When there is Chinese espionage going on in Japan, it is probably committed by mostly individuals looking to make themselves rich by taking Japanese ideas and starting their own company in China.
Sven Asai
They are just only selfish or egocentric. Just thinking about only themselves, studying in the U.S., gaining advantages and good jobs with much money. But although they might be counted very intelligent, they don’t come up with any idea, to beforehand do something important, like demonstrating against their regime in Beijing, do some resistance in their country, so that the reasons for the spying accusations, study postponement or that US visa denial all become obsolete at once.
Bungle
Cry me a river and call me back when the Chinese start reciprocating.
Mat
China is the best country, right? That's what the CCP keep telling everyone. So why would anyone want to go to university in an 'inferior' country?
Ah, because a free (as in freedom) education is worth a lot more than a blinkered, biased one available at home. Got it.
Aly Rustom
Chinese students hit by U.S. visa rejections
GOOD!! Lets hope the CANZUK countries and the EU do the same.
Reckless
They are generally cute and friendly, but are they just wolves in sheep's clothing? I much prefer students from democratic allies.
Paul
What do you expect was going to happen? If people support CCP and their vile behavior towards their own people never mind minorities! No need to get insulted, you are the problem due to your silence. There is a saying “The only thing necessary for the triumph of evil is for good men to do nothing.”
The Nomad
China, you sow what you seed. When you arrest and convict people without any proof and don't allow people to film in public for national security issues, you shouldn't expect other countries to treat your citizens any differently
Addfwyn
@Mat
Devil's advocate a bit, but there is a lot of merit to study abroad even if your home country's education system is very good. Aside from the academics, there is a lot to be gained by the inherent cultural study too. Just because a student studies abroad doesn't mean their home country's system is lacking.
GW
While I kinda feel sorry for individual students the FACT is China sends hordes of students worldwide every year for MANY decades to vacuum up info & tech etc & send it all back home, also the govt can & does pressure its people to DO IT for the motherland.
So yeah the world should be cutting way back on allowing Chinese students to study as China has shown itself to be a REAL threat to countries all over the world!!
I remember being in Uni back in Cda in 82 at a school big is STEM & it was insane the way Chinese students were buying texts & copying stuff in libraries etc.
They HAD to succeed as failure was not an option or family etc would suffer back home.
So given how China IS in todays world then perhaps as well as the west cutting ties with China maybe we should cut back on allowing students to enter western education etc
China does NOT play nice & wthe west needs to STOP shooting itself in the feet over & over again & again
Fighto!
Good for the US. Protecting the security of their copyrights and technology. Every nation should do the same.
It is also highly likely these students are or will be members of the Communist party. Some will become very high ranking Communists. There is no doubt whatsoever they are a security risk to the US.
With respect, how naive is this guy? And he made it to Professor? Whatever work data he had on that PC was always going to be stolen.
ShinkansenCaboose
Just use Phoenix’s online degrees.
Farmboy
I think this is a bad idea. International programs at top-level universities have usually been good for everyone involved, and to end them so abruptly is just mean. These are people who already had a positive view of the US, exactly the folks we should want to have coming to study.
EvilBuddha
Even if these students don't have any CCP affiliation, there are innumerable ways that the CCP thugs can recruit them to do their bidding when studying abroad including pressurizing their family members back home.
A few years ago there was a big hue and cry from the Chinese students on campus when UCSD invited Dalai Lama as guest for an event. Many of these students faced threats by the CCP so they felt compelled to protest.
Pacific Saury
Don’t trust China.
P. Smith
KentarogaijinToday 12:20 pm JST
You are extremely susceptible to the media.
Japan? The highest ranked university in Japan rarely places in the top-twenty universities worldwide. You can’t seriously be claiming education at a a Japanese university is better than at a US school.
gokai_wo_maneku
I don't understand whey the Chinese students want to study in the US, especially tech students. China is more advanced than the US in several areas of tech, and China is the future. The US is sinking and Japan should strengthen its ties with China.
yakyak
That is correct. Please enjoy your studies in another country.
englisc aspyrgend
Except for the money they pay in fees I can’t see any benefit in allowing Chinese students in to any university under the current regime. May be universities should be less greedy?
TrevorPeace
Here in Canada there is considerable concern about Chinese students and visiting professors. Our security people know about several networks of them and their reports to their motherland. It's rather insidious, but we've got these rather stupid human rights laws that our politicians won't rescind.
Mocheake
Japan? Better than the U.S.? I'm guessing they won't agree with you. Can't beat the fun either.
BackpackingNepal
There are more American hackers than Chinese Spies.
Still, i believe China and US will become good friends one day.
kaimycahl
WOW this guy has the nerve to say its nonsense. I guess he can say that because he is not voicing his opinion against the Chinese regime. What does finance has to do with it A LOT!!! Once you study the system you are then trained to look at numbers and equate them to military spending. Do you think Americans are that stupid? IF not stay in China and get a finance degree!! Confucianism at its best! “The whole thing is nonsense,” Wang said. “What do we finance students have to do with the military?”
Here we go Huang using the race card, these people are well trained to use whatever is going on in the US to promote their own cause to try to get sympathy. How can he be insulted me being an American and if Huang said he doesn't like America is that racism probably not to him. Why worry about racism or apply when he doesn't live in the country, try crying racism in China. Why go somewhere if he feels he is going to be subjected to racism. China must not be all that because he is trying to get out!! So what he graduated from the school, and yes he could very well be a trained spy!! This guy has the nerve to ask what is the difference between being a spy and racism. The question is has he ever been a spy to know what a spy is or does and has he ever been subjected to racism to know what it like? “I was insulted,” Huang said. “That I graduated from this school means I am a spy? What’s the difference between this and racism?”. I work for a "MAJOR DEFENSE COMPANY" and we have CAUGHT MANY of these students asking questions about certain things that goes on inside the high tech walls as we are leaving work. WE have caught them flying drones, taking pictures in the name of just being a tourist!! CRY FOUL in China being a trained student spy doesn't work anymore we are up to that game!!!
ShinkansenCaboose
Undergrad in America is a party in general. Grad school is serious.
Ingvar
Lots of Japanese post grad students have also been sent packing.
mmwkdw
Kick them out. Seriously. They're mainly here to steal technologies to take back to China and use against us. Particularly Biotech.
Think about it.... in China you cant shift any serious amount of money overseas as a normal person, so how are they paying for this US based Education in the first place - if not approved by the CCP directly.
GBR48
-Washington cites Beijing’s strategy of “civil-military fusion,” which it says treats private companies and universities as assets to develop Chinese military technology.
What, like Boeing in the US. Boeing - the US plane maker - is the second largest defence contractor in the world.
And like Microsoft in the US, who make augmented reality goggles for the US military.
And the Joint Enterprise Defence Infrastructure contract, to be shared out amongst US companies.
Wolfpack
As-soon-as the biden administration realizes this Trump era policy is in place they will have these Chinese students back. Reversing Trump will always take precedence over national security- we saw this with biden’s Afghanistan withdrawal debacle. The author of this article just needs to forward this to the State Department.
Peter Neil
The universities will be the first to try to get these restrictions lifted. Hey, they gotta make money and there are almost no American grad students in engineering or sciences. The professors aren't even American.
There's also a policy of denying visas for business meetings. I know of a Chinese company where the executives were invited by Microsoft (who submitted the visa paperwork) so Microsoft could learn more about their technology and the visas were denied.
It's basically "We only like China if they keep making our stuff cheaper than we can so we make more money."
P. Smith
Peter NeilToday 12:35 am JST
This is pretty much where the conversation ends.
Strangerland
Whereas Trump just tried to reverse health care for Americans. He failed of course, like everything in his presidency, but he tried.
And he did reverse a number of Obama-era policies. You act as if Trump didn't create this game of reversing the last administration's policies.
Lamilly
Mean spirited America, many on here seem scared of their own shadow. If a Chinese student can't go to US they'll just go elsewhere, no sweat. No problem
theFu
I'm good if any Chinese national connected to the CCP is blocked from entry into the USA - student, workers, or vacation - doesn't matter.
Why should the US allow open access to the entire country when US people visiting China are prevented from visiting anywhere they like? Want to visit Tibet or Uyghur areas of China? You cannot.
Plus, China has started making lists of non-manly people inside their own country for unknown reasons ... Https://supchina.com/2021/08/26/a-chinese-university-seems-to-be-making-a-list-of-lgbt-students-no-one-knows-what-it-will-do-with-the-information/
And let's not forget how the CCP-Chinese steal data from everyone they can around the world Https://www.schneier.com/blog/archives/2020/12/how-china-uses-stolen-us-personnel-data.html
Or how all travelers in China are tracked: CCP-China requires all lodging rental companies in China to provide names, phone numbers, email addresses,
Https://www.theverge.com/2020/11/20/21585500/airbnb-trust-officer-resignation-privacy-concerns-china-data-sharing
And Chinese hackers have pillaged Taiwan’s semiconductor industry Https://arstechnica.com/information-technology/2020/08/chinese-hackers-have-pillaged-taiwans-semiconductor-industry/
The US is finally waking up. About time.