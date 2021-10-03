Newsletter Signup Register / Login
China Taiwan Jets
FILE -In this undated file photo released by the Taiwan Ministry of Defense, a Chinese PLA J-16 fighter jet flies in an undisclosed location. China sent 19 fighter jets, including 12 J-16s, towards Taiwan Thursday, Sept. 23, 2021, in a large display of force, just a day after the island announced its intention to join an 11-nation Pacific trade group, which China has also applied to join. (Taiwan Ministry of Defense via AP)
world

Chinese warplanes fly toward Taiwan for 2nd straight day

2 Comments
TAIPEI, Taiwan

China flew more than 30 military planes toward Taiwan on Saturday, the second large display of force in as many days.

Taiwan's Defense Ministry said 39 aircraft entered Taiwan's air defense identification zone in two sorties, one during the day and one at night. That followed a similar pattern on Friday, when 38 planes flew into the area south of the self-governing island.

China claims Taiwan, which lies off its east coast, as its territory. The two split in 1949 during a civil war in which the Communists took control of mainland China and the rival Nationalists set up a government on Taiwan. The Communist Party marked the 72nd anniversary of its rule on Friday.

Taiwan’s premier, Su Tseng-chang, spoke out on Saturday against the first day's flights.

“China has always conducted brutal and barbarian actions to jeopardize regional peace," he said while attending the opening ceremony of a science park in southern Taiwan.

China has been sending military planes into the area south of Taiwan on a frequent basis for more than a year. The 38 and 39 planes on Friday and Saturday were the most in a single day since Taiwan began releasing reports on the flights, Taiwan's Central News Agency said.

The Defense Ministry said 20 planes took part in the daytime flights on Saturday and another 19 at night. It identified most of them as J-17 and SU-30 fighter jets.

© Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

©2021 GPlusMedia Inc.

2 Comments
Login to comment

Yet, they want respect from other countries.

Actions like that will just prove that China is not worth of this respect from other nations.

3 ( +3 / -0 )

So China flew planes near China? Taiwan is China.

-3 ( +0 / -3 )

China is afraid that Taiwan gets enough support from the US and other allies.

I personally think that this pandemic thing that China caused to the world helped other nations to see how evil is China and how Taiwan deserves to be respected and considered by other nations.

The fact of Taiwan being welcome to TPP's bid by Japan and US let a clear message that the world eventually will give support to Taiwan;

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Taiwan is not China. Taiwan has never been governed by the commies and never should. It is a proudly independent nation. China's aggression toward other countries is growing and shows the true nature of the despots in Beijing. Any one who thinks Taiwan should belong to China is demonstrating wrong thinking. You cannot reunite that which has never been united. Down with the criminals that rule China.

1 ( +1 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Tweet of the Week #151: Fast-food Chains and Moon Viewing

GaijinPot Blog

Best Train Lines for Living in Tokyo: The Marunouchi Line

GaijinPot Blog

5 Trails in Japan I Can’t Wait to Hike Again When it’s Safe to Travel

GaijinPot Blog

2021 Top Jobs in Japan Week 38

GaijinPot Blog

What's Happening

This Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For Sep. 27-Oct. 3

Savvy Tokyo

Careers

5 Things I Learned From Being A Nanny In Tokyo

Savvy Tokyo

Food & Drink

8 Online Shops for Vegan Food in Japan

Savvy Tokyo

Culture

5 Things I Wish My English Teachers Had Taught Me

GaijinPot Blog

Sponsored Post

6 Crazy Beauty Services in Tokyo

Savvy Tokyo

Ask Hilary

Letters from Japan: ‘Am I Missing Out?’

Savvy Tokyo

Tweet of the Week #152: Cat Tricked Into Going to The Vet

GaijinPot Blog

Japanese Recipe Adventures: Sweet Potato Spiced Dorayaki

GaijinPot Blog