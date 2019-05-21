Newsletter Signup Register / Login
In addition to the terror charge, Brenton Tarrant also faces 51 charges of murder and 40 of attempted murder over the March 15 the Christchurch mosque attacks Photo: AFP/File
world

Christchurch mosque attacker charged with terrorism

1 Comment
By Mark Mitchell
WELLINGTON

The man accused of shooting dead 51 Muslim worshippers in the Christchurch mosque attacks was formally charged with terrorism for the first time on Tuesday, New Zealand police said.

In addition to the terror charge, Brenton Tarrant also faces 51 charges of murder and 40 of attempted murder over the March 15 attacks.

"The charge will allege that a terrorist act was carried out in Christchurch," police said in a statement.

New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has characterised the mosque killings a well-planned "terrorist attack" since the day Tarrant, a self-described white supremacist, allegedly carried them out.

But until now the charges against him were less expansive, as New Zealand's Terrorism Suppression Act was only introduced in 2002 and is untested in the courts.

Police said the decision to lay the terror charge was made after consultations with prosecutors and government legal experts.

Tarrant, a 28-year-old Australian, is currently in a high security prison undergoing tests to determine if he is mentally fit to stand trial.

He next court appearance is scheduled for June 14.

Police said they had met survivors and victims' families Tuesday to explain the additional charges.

"Police are committed to providing all the support necessary for what will be a challenging and emotional court process to come for the victim’s families and survivors of the attack," they said.

© 2019 AFP

©2019 GPlusMedia Inc.

MK Taxi Service

A convenient, reasonable, and reliable fleet with 24/7 English-speaking service.

Call: 03-5547-5551

Book Now

1 Comment
Login to comment

LUL so he is still being

''undergoing tests to determine if he is mentally fit to stand trial.''

what a joke !!

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Food & Drink

Fit For Queens: 7 Afternoon Tea Plans In Tokyo That Will Take Your Breath Away This Summer

Savvy Tokyo

Fashion

Kaga Yuzen: Experiencing a Traditional Silk Dyeing Technique in Kanazawa

Savvy Tokyo

2019 Top Jobs in Japan Week 21

GaijinPot Blog

Offer

Get a free drink!

GOOD MORNING CAFE & GRILL Kyuri

Offer

¥3000 Dinner ticket for Coconoma in Roppongi!

Coconoma Season Dining

Festivals

Hachinohe Sansha Taisai Festival

GaijinPot Travel

Tweet of the Week #31: A Sticky Situation

GaijinPot Blog

Offer

Get a free drink!

Ribayon Attack

Offer

Get a free drink while you’re in Kyoto!

Slow Jet Coffee Kodai-ji

What's Happening

This Week(End): Tokyo Area Events For May 18-19

Savvy Tokyo

Offer

30-minute oil massage upgrade at Elana Jade

Elana Jade Beauty Salon

Travel

Pressing Pause on The Tokyo Rush with Two Days in Tottori

GaijinPot Blog