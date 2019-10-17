Newsletter Signup Register / Login
world

Christian Dior criticized over China map, apologizes, upholds 'one China'

4 Comments
SHANGHAI

French luxury brand Christian Dior apologized on Thursday and said it supported China's territorial sovereignty after it was criticized for using a map of China that excluded Taiwan in a presentation.

Taiwan is China's most sensitive territorial issue. Beijing considers the self-ruled island a wayward province and part of"one China".

The incident involving the map occurred during a presentation Dior was making about its boutique network at Zhejiang Gongshang University in the eastern Chinese city of Hangzhou, posts on China's Weibo social media platform showed.

A staff member at the university's careers office told Reuters that Dior had held a recruitment event on Wednesday and there had been an issue with the maps it had shown.

Dior, which is part of luxury group LVMH, said in a post on its Weibo account that it had started to "seriously investigate" the incident.

"Dior first extends our deep apologies for the incorrect statement and misrepresentation made by a Dior staff member at a campus presentation," the company said, without providing more details about the event.

"Dior always respects and upholds the one China principle, strictly safeguards China's sovereignty and territorial integrity, and treasures the feelings of the Chinese people," it said, adding that it would take precautions to prevent similar incidents from happening.

Dior is the latest firm to become involved in political issues involving China, which has been more assertive in its territorial claims and how it expects foreign companies doing businesses in China to describe them.

Fashion labels such as Givenchy, Coach and Versace are among companies that have issued similar apologies in recent months.

The topic "Dior statement" was among the most viewed on Weibo on Thursday with about 100 million views.

© (c) Copyright Thomson Reuters 2019.

©2019 GPlusMedia Inc.

4 Comments
Sorry China now go ahead and buy more of our goods...pathetic.

2 ( +2 / -0 )

If China is going to pull this crap then lets just have a global ban on their products. The free world needs to work together to destroy this disgusting regime with its Winnie the Pooh leader

1 ( +1 / -0 )

@Aly Rustom

Hear! Hear!

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Ha ha, if these "Brands" didn't use the cheep labour China provides then there is no hold, no reach around. Forget any monicom of decency it's all about making money at any cost.

forget rainbows and unicorns they are well behind being an Individual in China's eyes.

Subserviant to the state business wise or as an individual not acceptable for China. Want to smell nice look to personal hygiene not China.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

