A group of friends pose for a photo as they celebrate Christmas Day at Bondi beach in Sydney on Thursday Image: AP/Rick Rycroft
world

Christmas celebrated at Bondi after deadly shooting

By Cordelia Hsu
SYDNEY

Christmas celebrations were held at Sydney's famed Bondi beach on Thursday in the aftermath of a terror ‌attack that killed 15 people there more than a week ago, as the community continued to grapple with the country's deadliest mass shooting in nearly three decades.

Police patrolled ⁠across the beachfront in Bondi, a traditional Christmas destination, ‍as hundreds of people, many wearing Santa hats, ‍gathered on the ‍sands.

"I think it's tragic, and I think everybody respects and is ⁠very sad for what happened, and I think people here are out on the beach, because it's like ​a celebration but everybody has got it in their memories and everybody is respectful of what happened," British tourist Mark Conroy told Reuters. "Everyone is feeling for the family and friends who are going through the worst possible thing you could imagine."

The attack ⁠on December 14 at a Jewish Hannukah celebration has prompted calls for stricter gun laws and tougher action against antisemitism, while public gathering rules in Sydney have been tightened under new laws passed on Wednesday.

Beachgoers were seen taking photos next to a Christmas tree while some posed with lifeguards, although windy weather conditions appeared to thin crowds.

"It's not the best conditions for Christmas Day today, it's a bit choppy. ... so not ideal, but people are still here," Surf Life Saving Patrol Captain Thomas Hough said.

Flags flew at half mast outside the heritage-listed Bondi Pavilion building near the site of ​the attack, which police say was allegedly carried out by a father and son, inspired by the militant group Islamic State.

In ⁠Melbourne, a car with a "Happy Chanukah!" sign was set alight on Christmas Day in the city's southeast, with no injuries reported, Australian media reported.

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese, facing mounting ‍criticism from opponents who argue his government has not done enough ‌to curb a rise ‌in antisemitism, called the firebombing of the ‍car "just beyond comprehension."

"What sort of evil ideology and thoughts at a time like this ‌would motivate someone?," Albanese told reporters on Thursday.

Since ‍the start of Israel's war in Gaza in October 2023, there have been attacks against synagogues, Jewish buildings and cars in Australia.

